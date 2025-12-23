Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 655
I've been thinking about this a lot, too.
If the regression model predicts a price increase per bar, and the R2 score is above zero on fronttests and backtests, that's already a good start. The problem is that the result, although stable, is small, the spread cannot be beaten.
Analytically, the problem is that R2 penalizes the model more heavily for large errors and ignores small errors and wrong trade directions. If you look at the distribution of gains, most price movements are only a couple of pips. And the model, instead of predicting the correct direction of such small movements, learns to predict long tails of the distribution, for which it will get a higher R2. As a result the model somehow predicts large movements but makes constant errors of direction on small ones and blows the spread.
The conclusion is that the standard regression estimates are bad for forex. It is necessary to create a fitness function of some kind, taking into account transaction directions, spread, accuracy and the function must be smooth. Then, even with an accuracy of a little over 50% there is a chance for profit.
Accuracy, Sharp ratio, recovery factor, and other functions that analyze trade schedule are too discrete, neuronics with standard backprops won't get out of local minimum and won't train properly.
An alternative conclusion - completely ignore weak signals of the neuron. Trade only on strong ones. The problem here is that we can always find the threshold that gives good results on the backtest, but on the fronttest it will yield bad ones. Here, too, we have to think of something.
Still, the very idea of using regression models for machine learning seems highly questionable. And this is especially true for predicting increments. And twice especially it concerns NS, which by meaning is a black box with some layers and perseptrons. What economic or statistical meaning do these words have?
After all, it is not for nothing that GARCH models are used for increments. and they are the most common at the moment. The basic idea of defeating non-stationarity by decomposing a non-stationary series into components that have quite meaningful economic and statistical meaning is very attractive.
In GARCH, the model consists of the following steps:
All meaningful and meaningful work.
If we add the possibility to add external regressors to this, we get a pretty rich tool, unfortunately extremely varied and, therefore, labor-intensive.
What's the problem?
https://www.quantstart.com/articles/ARIMA-GARCH-Trading-Strategy-on-the-SP500-Stock-Market-Index-Using-R
copypast and fperet
on what basis?
You are wrong SanSanych. NS is sort of the equivalent of fuzzy logic. Learnable. Personally, I don't see anything mysterious. You can use other analogies.
Well, and non-stationarity. Any process, if you break it down into chunks will become non-stationary, and if it isn't, it won't be random.
By the way, I haven't noticed any significant difference between the distributions on different long stretches (several in 3 months).
As for the economic sense - well, I don't know. I assume that the market is random to the observer. Whether it is actually random or not doesn't really matter. The key word here is for the observer.
You are an interesting man! It turns out you know everything!
on what basis?
I have log, what's the difference?
Emissions are subtle. It is better to replace too large emissions with a more acceptable maximum.
It is impossible to get rid of emissions completely. But to minimize their impact on the distribution is not only possible and necessary, and it is done by logarithm.
If we take a certain hypothetical case with 10 and 2 neighboring quotes, then
10/2 = 5
log (10/2) = 0.69
because logarithm in this case does not get rid of outliers: calculation of increments with n-lag does get rid of outliers
n-lag is an increase in TF, and the larger the TF, the larger the increments.
Your lag 50 is H8, only more precise in the sense that your TF=8 hours starts every minute unlike usual graph.
Well, fine, you have found the degree to which you need to increase the base of e to get the value of the initial increment
but you didn't get rid of the outliers.
I cited two pictures above