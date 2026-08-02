Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2201

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Uladzimir Izerski:

Who's stopping you from betting for real and chopping dough?

Or are you asking our permission?

Permission granted.

Yes, thank you ...

It's only a local solution, there are thousands of solutions.

Test, solve the problem of fast action, create the TC

 
mytarmailS:

Yeah, thanks...

It's only a local solution, there are thousands of solutions to be found...

Test it, solve the problem of fast action, create the TS

Well, here are thousands of ready-made ones on M5. Even on any TF it's the same.

g13

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Well here are thousands ready on M5. Even on any TF is similar.

The usual secondary post factum indicator

 
mytarmailS:

the usual secondary postfactum indicator

Verbatim, darling.)) The arrows appear only when a new bar opens. Not even a giggle)

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Verbatim, my dear.)) The arrows appear only when a new bar opens. Not even a giggle)

well you already giggled -10% on the signal ))

your indicator works 100%))

 
mytarmailS:

well you already giggled -10% on the signal ))

your indicator works 100%))

Is a 10% drawdown a crash?

I have a lot of TS. And which one I use to make fun of you is not important. The signal is not a form of earning for me.

I imagine that none of your systems will hold 10 trades without losing at such a depot.

You want to prove otherwise. Prove it. Let's laugh together.)

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Is a 10% drawdown a crash?

Yeah, -10% in three days... In any prop you would have already received a well-deserved kick in the ass with such a trade.

Uladzimir Iz erski:

And what kind of joke i'm using on you doesn't matter.

Ahaha, we feel humiliated)))

 
mytarmailS:

Yeah, -10% in three days... in any prop, you would have gotten a well-deserved kick in the ass with such a trade.

Ahaha, we feel humiliated)))

One very wise already shit himself and ran away. Soon you too will run away)))

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

One very wise one already shit himself and ran away. Soon you too will run away)))

probably....

just who will stay....

 
mytarmailS:

maybe....

just who will stay....

New ones will come. There are a lot of people like you, Mahim and Baxavs. They will replace them.

They will bring new ideas.))

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