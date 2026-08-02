Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2201
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Yes, thank you ...
It's only a local solution, there are thousands of solutions.
Test, solve the problem of fast action, create the TC
Yeah, thanks...
It's only a local solution, there are thousands of solutions to be found...
Test it, solve the problem of fast action, create the TS
Well, here are thousands of ready-made ones on M5. Even on any TF it's the same.
Well here are thousands ready on M5. Even on any TF is similar.
The usual secondary post factum indicator
the usual secondary postfactum indicator
Verbatim, darling.)) The arrows appear only when a new bar opens. Not even a giggle)
Verbatim, my dear.)) The arrows appear only when a new bar opens. Not even a giggle)
well you already giggled -10% on the signal ))
your indicator works 100%))
well you already giggled -10% on the signal ))
your indicator works 100%))
Is a 10% drawdown a crash?
I have a lot of TS. And which one I use to make fun of you is not important. The signal is not a form of earning for me.
I imagine that none of your systems will hold 10 trades without losing at such a depot.
You want to prove otherwise. Prove it. Let's laugh together.)
Is a 10% drawdown a crash?
Yeah, -10% in three days... In any prop you would have already received a well-deserved kick in the ass with such a trade.
And what kind of joke i'm using on you doesn't matter.
Ahaha, we feel humiliated)))
Yeah, -10% in three days... in any prop, you would have gotten a well-deserved kick in the ass with such a trade.
Ahaha, we feel humiliated)))
One very wise already shit himself and ran away. Soon you too will run away)))
One very wise one already shit himself and ran away. Soon you too will run away)))
probably....
just who will stay....
maybe....
just who will stay....
New ones will come. There are a lot of people like you, Mahim and Baxavs. They will replace them.
They will bring new ideas.))