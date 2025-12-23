Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 647
Maxim Dmitrievsky:
Three weeks left until my finish line with the NS :))) either the grail or screw them. Place your bets :))
At first it would be nice to hear the odds of winning. Nobody just takes orders here ;)
I urgently needed to find the minimum of a smooth function, so I decided to first compare different packages on what is faster. For the test I took the Rastrigin function (the most difficult function to optimize according to some professors).
I took it for the test with 4 parameters:
Derivatives:
I compared packages GenSA, lbfgs, lbfgsb3, n1qn1 and various methods in the standard function optim()
Results:
package, number of fitness (and gradient) function calls, parameters found, and the final result where the search stops.
The first three functions (n1qn1, lbfgs, lbfgsb3) use an analytically found gradient.
The result = 0 is ideal, the further away from zero the worse.
We can see that knowing the derivatives is very good, lbfgsb3 has reached the perfect result for 12 calls of the fitness functions.
Of those defining the gradient numerically the best was standard function optim with the method BFGS, 49 calls of the fitness function.
The conclusion is that derivatives are very good. Ideally we could find derivatives for all weights for neuronkey and put it into lbfgsb3 instead of backprops.
But all this test result refers only to smooth functions in which you can find derivatives for all parameters. If you have function parameters randomly change the result even at the slightest change - genetics, GenSA, and other stochastic algorithms are better there.
I attached a file with the code, you can test it on your functions.
I wonder if such a series can be predicted by some kind of arima, or is it enough to work on the return to the average... managed to achieve impressively stable results (cointegration diagram), working returns more than 2 spreads
A return to the average can even be traded with a wand. But how can we determine where the average price is if the average shifts along with the trend? (The question is rhetorical - you can't).
The average here is 0, it's a neutral strategy
we should use statistics to work out further) what is shifted there in the black box
In short, almost finished 2 nd strategy of the 3 planned (the results of the first have already written, not knocked)
if this one does not work - the last one will be left )
and this will be the end of the MO
or what this thread is about - development of strategies on IR or analysis of different R functions, i think i'm the only one who has posted any results for a few months :)
So, we need to determine if it has a memory... it is determined by its tails, isn't it?