Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 658
What's the second one for?
ReturnsBuffer[i]=log(pr2);
I'm wrong, I took the logarithm twice, in the last line if you remove it, it's like this:
why the second one?
Yes, I've already found it.)
Well, how to train something on such a game?
I don't know. But in the first case either with or without log the graphs are identical
Yes, in the first case, just if you need inputs to the NS from -1 to 1 and make a detrend
in the case of subtraction it doesn't look like a detrend
There's something wrong with the logarithm. What you want can be achieved with sqrt() instead of log()
Can you play with the logarithm, maybe decimal would be more interesting? Or calculate with another base... 1000 for example
I don't want anything from it )) I just want the center to be zero.
Well, if log is only used for detrending, then yes. I thought you wanted to remove outliers too...
To remove outliers, we need to make a logarithmic scale by time, not by price.http://berg.com.ua/graph/logarythmic-scale-trend-lines/
