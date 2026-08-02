Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3731
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What about the signal? It's beautiful in the tester. I wonder how it will be in real life.
Distribution of errors by hours for the channel ML strategy on the minutes, where the cluster corresponds to a specific trading hour:
Made possible by a fast tester
Distribution of errors by hour for the channel ML strategy on the minutes, where the cluster corresponds to a specific trading hour:
Throwing this clock out of the trade?
This failure is observed on almost all symbols. It was a tweak to Trump. From my point of view, this piece should be thrown out completely when training. Right now it is in OOS, but next year it will definitely fall into the learning interval, and then you have to throw it out. But even when assessing robustness at OOS, it is worth ignoring the performance at this point (the Spring 2025 slice).
I assume that there have been such intervals before.
Kicked that watch out of the trade?
This failure is seen on virtually all characters. It was a tweak to Trump. From my point of view, in training this piece should be completely thrown out. It's in OOS now, but next year it will definitely fall into the training interval, and then we should throw it out. But even when assessing robustness on OOS, it's worth ignoring the performance at this point (the Spring 2025 piece).
I assume that there have been such intervals before.
Yes, the reds are getting thrown out. I'm still running it back and forth in the tester, I think I can still improve it.
There from training to training you get this dip, sometimes there is no dip. Poorly controlled process :)
There from training to training you get this failure, sometimes there is none.
Made possible by the quick tester
There are algorithms that allow you to calculate throw away intervals almost for free. And not roughly by hours, but precisely.
I've heard about them, we can think how to integrate them into our code to make it beautiful. Because the whole basis is in Python. There are filters not necessarily by time, volatility filters work too.
The algorithm of discarding is of course the same for any input data.
Yes, but the tasks are slightly different in the case of throwing out ex post facto from a finished tc and throwing out initially without a tc
Almost the same tasks