Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3730
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Has anyone thought about the effect of "amplifying" the high-frequency components in the time series before partitioning and training? In terms of how it will affect the model itself and its generalisation properties.
Usually they do the opposite - smooth the series.
A simple example:
Before and after amplification:
You can amplify different components and see how it affects learning. You can do it without MA.
If we substitute k=2, the formula can be recalculated in
close_amplified = close + 2 * (close - EMA )
= close * 3 - EMA * 2
I.e. price is EMA with some (probably selectable) coefficients. This way the essence of the transformations is clearer.
If then the close_amplified differences are fed to training, the differences of MAs (100) will be very small (1/100 of Close deltas), i.e. there will be almost Close differences.
How the training will be affected by MO is not yet clear. Probably, as well as differences of MA(100). Theoretically. If you compare in practice (with and without) - it will be interesting whether the theory will agree.
If we substitute k=2, the formula can be recalculated in
close_amplified = close + 2 * (close - EMA )
= close * 3 - EMA * 2
I.e. price is EMA with some (probably selectable) coefficients. The essence of the transformations is clearer this way.
If then the close_amplified differences are fed to training, the differences of MAs (100) will be very small (1/100 of Close deltas), i.e. there will be almost Close differences.
How the training will be affected by MO is not yet clear. Probably, as well as differences of MA(100). Theoretically. If you compare in practice (with and without) - it will be interesting whether the theory will agree.
Has anyone thought about the effect of "amplifying" the high-frequency components in the time series before partitioning and training? In terms of how it would affect the model itself and its generalisation properties.
Usually they do the opposite - smooth the series.
A simple example:
Before and after amplification:
You can amplify different components and see how it affects learning. You can do it not through MA.
It's kind of like fractional differentiation, isn't it?
It's probably better to amplify the midrange frequencies.
It's kind of like fractional differentiation, isn't it?
It's probably better to amplify the midrange frequencies.
The question was raised here who distinguishes between real and SB rows. You can try to do it with the help of MO, classifying real and SB series (on the basis of real ones). It is called Adversarial validation.
If the accuracy is around 0.5, then the model cannot distinguish real from SB.
I did a test, comparing real to SB:
Accuracy > 0.5, model sees the difference.
Comparing 2 random walks:
Accuracy ~0.5, no difference, model can't tell the difference.
I managed to make an augmentation based on yesterday's reasoning, which gives such curves:
And even such (reduction of traine interval by 2 times):
Got an augmentation based on yesterday's reasoning that gives these curves:
And even such (reduction of traine interval by 2 times):