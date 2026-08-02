Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3724
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To get that statistic, 20 bars won't be enough.
And she thinks the flat is eternal or something.
Generalised information that flat instruments are predicted better, on average. From a time series perspective, without external signs.
Turns out to be useful in the long run, so as not to get frustrated with MO in forex when experiments are done on trend symbols to no avail :)
Flat: high predictive power
Why it works:
Stationarity.
love goes away,
tomatoes are withering
nonsense goes silent
Imho, on flat it is just a non-stationarity of a different system than on a trend) Rare but accurate outbursts can wipe out all the profit (along with the deposit). I remember Alexander_K who showed this in practice.
Yes, the search of different flat pairs has shown that not all of them are equally good. The simplest TS that pass cross validation work on some pairs, and nothing works on others
But on trending pairs almost never anything works :) provided that trends change.
One graal flat currency pair, on which it makes almost no difference for what period to do training. After the vertical line is the forward. Roughly, one year of training and 9 years of forward.
As a consequence, the algorithms need to be overfitting of instruments.
One grail flat currency pair, on which it is almost indifferent for what period to make training. After the vertical line - forward. Roughly, one year of training and 9 years forward.
Do AGI and ASI already stop travelling the empty spaces of Promptus' heads? )
love goes away,
tomatoes are withering
nonsense goes away
Perhaps it will continue to grail until they suddenly change the rules like 10 years ago).
Remind me, who and what rules changed on Forex 10 years ago?
Remind me, who and what rules changed in Forex 10 years ago?
Seems like not just everyone remembers what happened to the Swiss franc in '15.