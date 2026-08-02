Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1862
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Settings -> General -> Inserting () and closing }]') "
Maybe this will help?
Or compile.
Thenon the Error tab, double click on the first error.
Cursor will go where there is no closing bracket.
And so for every bracket, double clickon error, put the bracket, compile.
The task - to generate in python a working mql code, why tinker with it?
almost done
Settings -> General -> Inserting () and closing }]') "
Maybe this will help?
Or compile.
Thenon the Error tab, double click on the first error.
Cursor will go where there is no closing bracket.
And so for every bracket, double-clickon error, put the bracket, compile.
I think I've figured out that you can't do it off-line....
the portfolio is really something....
voila
would have been exhausted in debugger :D
that's not the biggest tree you can get
Checking that the tree works the same way.
On mql:
In python:
I think I figured out that you can't do it off-line....
the briefcase is a real piece of work....
It's doing great off-line. I've tested it.
It makes my fur coat turn.
There was an error.
Roman, look for an error in yourself, it should work fine on the story
;)
steamy, 7 years ago
i found it, i found the flaw in the strategy!!!
Pre-testing up to 10x per day
what happens now........
off-line lives just fine, I tested it
It makes my fur coat curl.
There was a stupid error.
Roman, look for an error in yourself, it should work fine on the story
;)
steamy, 7 years ago
i found it, i found the flaw in the strategy!!!
Pre-testing up to 10x per day
what's going to happen now........
So I did not say that it does not work on history :)))
I said that I have not finished for history, and postponed the development.
And so, the preparation of historical data, this is one of the important stages.
And all models are built, tested, taking into account history.
That's statistics ))
Good for you that everything is working out.
@Maxim Dmitrievsky do you still need a parser?
Thanks, brackets are still missing, for example here
the red ones are as they should be.
Mine does it all. Otherwise, the conditions will not work correctly and the tree will count the wrong
Thank you, brackets are still missing, for example, here
the red ones are as they should be.
mine does it all. Otherwise, the conditions will not work correctly and the tree will count the wrong
Your codes have given me a rough idea of how trees work. Weak algorithm compared to polynomial, in my opinion so....
Don't talk nonsense.