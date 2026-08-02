Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3579
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Well here and did not want to register, I thought you have an account and have already downloaded and can then share.
I'm not allowed to share or I'll be disqualified, it's in the agreement.
I'm 21st, so far :)))
I'm 21st, so far :)))
And what is sent in for evaluation - the model or just the results?
And what is sent in for evaluation - is it the model or just the results?
You mean on your own delayed sample? Then do you send them the models or what? I just want to see if I can use my approach.
I mean, on your own deferred sample? Do you have to send them the models or what? I just want to see if I can use my approach.
It's a weird list, almost half of the existing countries are missing.
I'm 21st, so far :)))