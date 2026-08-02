Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3579

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Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

Well here and did not want to register, I thought you have an account and have already downloaded and can then share.

I'm not allowed to share or I'll be disqualified, it's in the agreement.

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It's a weird list, almost half of the existing countries are missing.
 

I'm 21st, so far :)))


 
mytarmailS #:

I'm 21st, so far :)))

And what is sent in for evaluation - the model or just the results?

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

And what is sent in for evaluation - is it the model or just the results?

Prediction file
 
mytarmailS #:
The fortune cookie

You mean on your own delayed sample? Then do you send them the models or what? I just want to see if I can use my approach.

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

I mean, on your own deferred sample? Do you have to send them the models or what? I just want to see if I can use my approach.

There's a kind of sample of traine + labels and a test without labels.

You train on the traine and send the predictions from the test.
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Andrey Dik #:
It's a weird list, almost half of the existing countries are missing.
It's creepy to be a promptus and not see the comma at the end.
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mytarmailS #:

I'm 21st, so far :)))


And how do they give the prize money, just by transfer?
Like win - get?
I can sign up through someone, but if there is some kind of verification with some confirmations, it's complicated. Tell me later when you win :).
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