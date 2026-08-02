Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2327

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At position opening 2 pending orders (Buy Stop and Sell Stop) are exposed, if
one of the pending orders has triggered and opened a position, the second pending order is closed,
And from an open position 2 pending orders (Buy Stop and Sell Stop) are opened.
The first position is opened manually.
Variables: Distance in points to (Buy Stop and Sell Stop).Size of the lot.
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

I don't see any barriers.

I read (read) Whelan Charles's Naked Stats. I like it, it's not too boring. Liked: You can't control what you can't measure. However, you must be firmly convinced of the following, What you are measuring is really what you are trying to control))))

Added. This has everything to do with MO.)

[Deleted]  
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

I read (read) Whelan Charles's Naked Stats. I like it, it's not too boring. Liked: You can't control what you can't measure. However, you must be firmly convinced of the following, What you are measuring is really what you are trying to control))))

Added. This has everything to do with MO)

you have to define the search space for MO, otherwise it works.)

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

you have to define a search space for MO, otherwise it works.)

Well, this is exactly the problem here, with the understanding of the search space. The price increments screwed to seasonality do not give much understanding, but only find regularities on a finite segment.

With speech and pictures understanding of search space is easier).

 
mytarmailS:

No I don't agree, you misunderstand again ...

I see the transducer as a complex nonlinear structure, most likely a neural network cascade

input price --- converter --- sine wave.

For illustration, I showed an example with one sinusoid, but there may be more. At input a price, at output a sinusoid with the same parameters except phase

If the network learns to do this, then nothing else is needed....

The idea of the model is well-known, complex, with unclear modeling goals...

Well, nobody forbids to believe, but it's better to dilute theory with practice

resistor and two diodes = profits

network rests)


 
Vladimir Suslov:

resistor and two diodes = profit

)


batteries will burn out, and where did the 0.6 volts on the diodes go?

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

The batteries will burn out, and where did the 0.6 volts on the diodes go?

this model, the diode is perfect and the batteries are soviet

ps: credit for the circuitry)
 
Vladimir Suslov:

this is the model, the diode is perfect and the batteries are Soviet

ps: credit for circuitry)

better here about MO, net, on R, python or what else. MOShnikov, as noted, radio amateurs love, but radio amateurism is not very)

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

better here about MO, nets, on R, python, or whatever. MO guys, as I noticed, like radio amateurs, but radio amateurs not so much)

what here i heard

and my post was not about you at all

[Deleted]  
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

Well, this is exactly the problem here, with the understanding of the search space. The price increments screwed to the seasonality of understanding do not give much, but only find patterns on the final segment.

With speech, pictures, understanding the search space is easier).

If you discuss something you don't understand for 10 pages and complain about misunderstanding, understanding will not increase.

I give you better wisdom than in statistical books.)
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