Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2327
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I don't see any barriers.
I read (read) Whelan Charles's Naked Stats. I like it, it's not too boring. Liked: You can't control what you can't measure. However, you must be firmly convinced of the following, What you are measuring is really what you are trying to control))))
Added. This has everything to do with MO.)
I read (read) Whelan Charles's Naked Stats. I like it, it's not too boring. Liked: You can't control what you can't measure. However, you must be firmly convinced of the following, What you are measuring is really what you are trying to control))))
Added. This has everything to do with MO)
you have to define the search space for MO, otherwise it works.)
you have to define a search space for MO, otherwise it works.)
Well, this is exactly the problem here, with the understanding of the search space. The price increments screwed to seasonality do not give much understanding, but only find regularities on a finite segment.
With speech and pictures understanding of search space is easier).
No I don't agree, you misunderstand again ...
I see the transducer as a complex nonlinear structure, most likely a neural network cascade
input price --- converter --- sine wave.
For illustration, I showed an example with one sinusoid, but there may be more. At input a price, at output a sinusoid with the same parameters except phase
If the network learns to do this, then nothing else is needed....
The idea of the model is well-known, complex, with unclear modeling goals...
Well, nobody forbids to believe, but it's better to dilute theory with practice
resistor and two diodes = profits
network rests)
resistor and two diodes = profit
)
batteries will burn out, and where did the 0.6 volts on the diodes go?
The batteries will burn out, and where did the 0.6 volts on the diodes go?
this model, the diode is perfect and the batteries are sovietps: credit for the circuitry)
this is the model, the diode is perfect and the batteries are Sovietps: credit for circuitry)
better here about MO, net, on R, python or what else. MOShnikov, as noted, radio amateurs love, but radio amateurism is not very)
better here about MO, nets, on R, python, or whatever. MO guys, as I noticed, like radio amateurs, but radio amateurs not so much)
what here i heard
and my post was not about you at all
Well, this is exactly the problem here, with the understanding of the search space. The price increments screwed to the seasonality of understanding do not give much, but only find patterns on the final segment.
With speech, pictures, understanding the search space is easier).
If you discuss something you don't understand for 10 pages and complain about misunderstanding, understanding will not increase.I give you better wisdom than in statistical books.)