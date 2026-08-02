Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2330
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Musk bought bitcoin four days ago, this is great news
You can see on google trends how people are googling for information
And if you compare the "interest in bitcoin" chart with bitcoin price, you can see the correlation with the naked eye and quantitative correlation > 0.6
Blue bitcoin price, krvsny r.trend
I'm sure Twitter analysis looks the same...It's not a bad sign...
It's not clear without a concrete example - show it on pairs
By analogy with randoms, the correlation between dollar crosses should be 0.5. For example between the logarithm increments of eurusd and gbpusd
On google trends you can directly see how people started googling info
And if you compare the graph "interest in bitcoin" and bitcoin price, you can see the connection with the naked eye and quantitative correlation > 0.6
Blue bitcoin price, krvsny r.trend
I'm sure Twitter's analysis looks the same...It's not a bad sign...
Musk was buying in january the acid stoner told this
Promising
in addition
Find 10 differences, so to speak.)
it turns out the bitcoin is completely free, according to pure market principles, without market maker
the correlation is 0.7222562
And if we normalize the series according to volatility it turns out that the bitcoin never fell. It is quite interesting to look not at the absolute price, but at the relative
... it turns out that the bit has never fallen.
Bull's-eye!
By the way, there is a strong suspicion that the series normalized by volatility is better predicted
No one cares about the question of why the more money in the system the more expensive bitcoin is?
The math in the pyramid is interesting-interesting.
Soon all the peeps in the world will enter the system, deposit all the money, and paradise will come). Bitcoin will be worth trillions of bucks. And everyone will be able to buy their own factory, where robots will work, and cars on autopilot will deliver products, while the peeps will lie on the beach and buy bitcoins again. The price of a dollar invested will increase many times over in bitcoin.
Isn't that cool? But I'm reminded of tulips;)
Bitcoin will be worth trillions of dollars. And everyone will be able to buy their own factory with robots, cars on autopilot will deliver products, and people will lie on the beach and buy bitcoins again. The price of a dollar invested will increase many times over in bitcoin.
So far, it looks that way. those who are not on board remain overboard
By analogy with randoms, the correlation between dollar crosses should be 0.5. For example between the logarithm increments of eurusd and gbpusd
With this knowledge only at the DSP.