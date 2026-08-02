Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1160
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Can anyone advise if there are any machine learning algorithms?
I need to reduce the number of trades.
I can't find anything good.
Average the signals, there will be fewer trades.
Can anyone advise if there are any machine learning algorithms?
I need to reduce the number of trades.
I can't find anything good.
I have tried a muwinkle in MT4 delivery, it's not complicated, it's almost like a sculpture where you take a block of rock and sift it out.
I once tried an example of muwings from MT4 delivery, nothing complicated, almost like in sculpture, where you take a block of stone and cut off all unnecessary things;)
Time cutoff from the previous screen worked (on the fact that the growth cycle should end), well sold on the anticipation, I wonder :)
The target function is obvious - profitability, the right choice of predictors remains.
I once tried an example of a muwing from MT4 delivery, nothing complicated, almost like a sculpture, where you take a block of stone and cut off everything unnecessary;)
For example, the moving average is higher than the signal - the signal is skipped.
Is it so?
He says it's time to know the honor
I'll try to make my own extrapolator, a better one
Why don't you check it in the tester? Or why don't you get infected with people around you who check that extrapolator online?
)))
Why don't you check in the tester? Or have you been infected by people around you who check that online?
)))
I have not reached the tester yet, I am making my own extrapolator, I do not like it
For example, the muving is higher than the signal - then the signal is skipped.
Is it like that?
Well done Maxim! Finally started to think about predictors, not the model, moreover about adaptive predictors, for which I give you double kudos.
And yes, I would listen toIgor Makanu and did the test.
About a week ago I did something very similar, only using "ssa" spectral analysis method, the same cycles, same cutoffs, it worked by eye, but then I looked at the history and .... :(...
By the way it is interesting to hear how the network finds cycles, how does the algorithm work in general?
Well done, Maximka! Finally started to think about predictors, not about the model, and about adaptive predictors, for which I give you double kudos.
And yes, I would listen toIgor Makanu and did the test.
About a week ago I did something very similar, only using "ssa" spectral analysis method, the same cycles, same cutoffs, it worked by eye, but then I looked at the history and .... :(...
By the way it is interesting to hear how the network finds loops , how does the algorithm work in general ?
It's all bullshit, you can trade by eye sometimes, it will not automatically predict all the time in the +
I've looked at another similar algorithm - it returns no profit without matrigel. Normal regression on different muvings or simple atoregression.