Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2331
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with such knowledge only in the DSP
.
.
me too. How can you expect 0.5 from knowingly correlated instruments
That's not even beginner's level.
Probably the DSP is somehow excessively transforming the mind
Me too. How can you expect 0.5 from knowingly correlated instruments
That's not even beginner's level.
Probably the DSP is somehow overly transforming the mind.
He's not comparing correlated instruments, "expert".
He defines the correlation between logarithms of increments
He is not comparing correlated instruments, "connoisseur".
He determines the correlation between logarithms of increments
Didn't you hit your head?
Did you hit your head?
How should I know? If you don't remember, only a doctor can tell you.
Have you ever banged your head?
Or is it a great revelation to you that currency pairs can be highly correlated and their increments low?
Well, you didn't spend so much time in research for nothing...
Or is it a great revelation to you that currency pairs can have high correlation and their increments low?
Well, you didn't spend so much time in research for nothing...
The DSP is over there.
see what timeframe you're taking the increments from and what they mean in general, whether they fall into volatility clusters, etc.
"connoisseur"
Don't pay attention, the man has an exacerbationps. I had a mistake, the pairs were not synchronized.
Don't mind him, the man has an aggravation.ps. I had a mistake, I didn't sync the pairs.
those who try to write python in C style and hate it for it are aggravated)
those who try to write python in C style and hate it for it have an aggravation.)
this is something)))