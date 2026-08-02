Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1656
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Lovers of arrows and real trade in real life is dedicated.
Retrained for sell/buy neuro. This is today's bit, red - shorting, blue - longing.
Of course, it's not perfect, but it's better than you think. I'm working on it and I'll post it later.
This is the previous screen for objectivity, not so openwork, but work...
An example of astonishing behavior of a neural network. There was another bitcoin flush at night.
1 - persistent signals down,
2 - on the correction, the signals continue to go down!!!
3 - beginning of the real correction,
4 - waiting for the continuation of the sinking.
Just MAs or other indicators do not explain it.
Respect!
Do you have such an experience?
The output should be an .exe file loaded with the necessary experts and with ready-made settings.
respect !
Well look Eugene, the problem of real trading is as follows. Once you get the first value to sell, in your case the red signal above the kotir, you do not know what will happen next. Will the forecast continue or will there be a reversal. So the move is made at the first signal different from the previous one. If you put single arrows at the beginning of your forecasts and calculate the number of points earned, I don't see any profit there, alas. I don't understand what interesting things you see there, it's bullshit. I don't understand what kind of bullshit you see there. I don't understand what kind of rubbish you see there. Why are you so proud of it, I don't understand, but go on, maybe you'll really surprise us all...
2. I understand that it hurts, but no need to rush with such assessments, just have to wait for a real failure on my side and then it will already be easier and my mood will rise.
3. about shortcomings of prognosis I know, I am ashamed, I work on improvement...
1. I am not proud, this is a thematic branch of the forum. Everyone shares information about neural networks work.
2. I understand that it hurts, but no need to hurry with such estimates, just have to wait for a real failure on my side, and then it will be easier and my mood will rise.
3. about shortcomings of prognosis I know, I am ashamed, I work on improvement...
2. I understand that it hurts, but no need to rush with such assessments, just have to wait for a real failure on my side and then it will be easier and the mood will rise.
It is painful to watch how you do not understand what you are being told
The indicator draws the curves, well, hooray! - but it's not hooray! (С) - I think it's a cartoon about Prostokvashino )))
Failure befalls everyone who wants to test such works of art online, all the failures are blamed not on the unwillingness (or inability) to test with the tester, but on some force majeure and minor circumstances
I can reassure you, you're not alone, I know forums where people are testing wave indicators online, then ... It's not about the time spent, but in the delusion that becomes the basis of a trading system
i'm starting to repeat myself - good luck with this search
SZZY: Read at least the articleDEEPNESSES PART 1, 2- alas, you need to understand this, so as not to be under the illusion of your own hopes