Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1659
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Nope, on paper so far, but pure OOS
Nope, on paper so far, but pure OOS
Run it one lot from trade to trade. Let's see...
it is one lot from deal to deal
Thank you,just remember to use the words "neural network" rather than "network" and "trading" more often in your answers.
Fuck you.... Honestly. You're going to get your panties in a twist. Fucking troll....
it is one lot from deal to deal
All right, that's a different story. Way to go.... well done!!!!
I'll be honest, the look of the OOS is quite adequate and encouraging. From experience I can tell a lot from the balance curve and funds and the second pictures are quite adequate. Except that I had a similar picture, which subsequently was not confirmed that I attribute to random coincidence. Make a step back at least 2-4 weeks and look. Find that moment when the TC begins to drain. Don't you want to know? How survivable is your TS?
Today's bit + Expert which I mentioned above. Those who use it will confirm...
Orange is down, green is up.
This neuro is smarter than all traders I know.
Mihail Marchukajtes, get out!
Today's bit + Expert which I mentioned above. Those who use it will confirm it...
Orange is down, green is up.
This neuro is smarter than all traders I know.
Nice job! I like your indicator very much.
Gianni, you are a real fool. I feel sorry for you when you break on the rock of your illusions.
Go ahead, earn it. I'll watch. Do at least 15 trades for statistics, or are you just gonna keep feeding us your pictures? When you do, then we'll talk....
Nice job! I like your indicator a lot.