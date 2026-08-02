Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1659

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mytarmailS:

Nope, on paper so far, but pure OOS

Look what I missed. You have to test it with one lot and from deal to deal, otherwise you won't see the real picture. What you have now is done at the expense of capital, oversold, etc. The real result is made ONLY by one lot and from deal to deal. And ONLY in this way not otherwise.... Don't fool yourself...
 
Under quarantine, I'm rocking StarCraft BroodWar, who's with me?
 
mytarmailS:

Nope, on paper so far, but pure OOS

Run one lot from trade to trade. Let's see...
 
Mihail Marchukajtes:
Run it one lot from trade to trade. Let's see...

it is one lot from deal to deal

 
Evgeny Dyuka:
Thank you,just remember to use the words "neural network" rather than "network" and "trading" more often in your answers.

Fuck you.... Honestly. You're going to get your panties in a twist. Fucking troll....

 
mytarmailS:

it is one lot from deal to deal

All right, that's a different story. Way to go.... well done!!!!

I'll be honest, the look of the OOS is quite adequate and encouraging. From experience I can tell a lot from the balance curve and funds and the second pictures are quite adequate. Except that I had a similar picture, which subsequently was not confirmed that I attribute to random coincidence. Make a step back at least 2-4 weeks and look. Find that moment when the TC begins to drain. Don't you want to know? How survivable is your TS?

 

Today's bit + Expert which I mentioned above. Those who use it will confirm...
Orange is down, green is up.
This neuro is smarter than all traders I know.

Neural network and trading

Mihail Marchukajtes, get out!

 
I am a trader who does not know how to trade with Expert Advisor and I do not know how to use it:

Today's bit + Expert which I mentioned above. Those who use it will confirm it...
Orange is down, green is up.
This neuro is smarter than all traders I know.

Nice job! I like your indicator very much.

 

Gianni, you are a real fool. I feel sorry for you when you break on the rock of your illusions.


Go ahead, earn it. I'll watch. Do at least 15 trades for statistics, or are you just gonna keep feeding us your pictures? When you do, then we'll talk....
 
mytarmailS:

Nice job! I like your indicator a lot.

Don't worry about it, it's a load of crap. Maybe it makes sense, but he can not use it. 100%
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