Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1651

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Vizard_:

super!!!

Glad at least someone appreciated it. Not a poem if I'm being honest....
 
Mihail Marchukajtes:
I'm glad that at least someone appreciated it. Not a poem, to be honest ....


Sensei,
Inspired by the moon.
A spring evening...

 
Vizard_:


Sensei,
Inspired by the moon.
It's a spring evening...

It's not fucking spring. It's snowing up to my balls today. Where is this proverbial spring of yours? I can't see it.
 
Mihail Marchukajtes:
What the hell is spring? Today it snowed up to his balls. Where is this spring? I don`t see it :-(

Don't argue, it's spring. That's why you are so high)))

 
And only the Composers' Union
And only the Writers' Union
And only the Artists' Union
Sacred and untouched by carrion
 
Here we go, we're starting to pull ourselves up)))
 

The day was not in vain, put two forecasts into one on one chart - long and short.
This is the bit on the M1 for the last 24 hours. Colors:
1 - long down.
2 - long up
3 - short down
4 - short up

I can't tear myself away... It's mesmerizing. Not the fact that the forecasts are correct, just beautiful.


 
Evgeny Dyuka:

I can't tear myself away... mesmerizing. Not the fact that the predictions are correct, just beautiful.

In the Strategy Tester you always have to open a cent account, it will mesmerize you a lot faster.

 
Igor Makanu:

in the tester is always a system that does not want to work, so open at least a cent account, the process of mesmerization will be much faster

I will not do it as a matter of principle. I'm in neural networks where I am now, because I haven't got it into my head. And I won't do it again, I already had the phase of endless chattering around take and stop.
By the way, this is not a tester, the chart is updated every minute.
 
Evgeny Dyuka:
I will not do it as a matter of principle. I'm in neural networks where I am now, just because I didn't bother myself with it. And I won't do it again, I've already had this phase of endless jumping around targets and stops.
By the way, this is not a tester, the chart is updated every minute.

- as a matter of principle

- I didn't bother with it.

- in the tester does not work

... well, as if only a shaman's tambourine for the complete set is not enough, although ... probably all start so - the other would be boring)))

Okay, I do not distract from the contemplation of what fascinates.

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