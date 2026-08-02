Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1651
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super!!!
I'm glad that at least someone appreciated it. Not a poem, to be honest ....
Sensei,
Inspired by the moon.
A spring evening...
Sensei,
Inspired by the moon.
It's a spring evening...
What the hell is spring? Today it snowed up to his balls. Where is this spring? I don`t see it :-(
Don't argue, it's spring. That's why you are so high)))
The day was not in vain, put two forecasts into one on one chart - long and short.
This is the bit on the M1 for the last 24 hours. Colors:
1 - long down.
2 - long up
3 - short down
4 - short up
I can't tear myself away... It's mesmerizing. Not the fact that the forecasts are correct, just beautiful.
I can't tear myself away... mesmerizing. Not the fact that the predictions are correct, just beautiful.
In the Strategy Tester you always have to open a cent account, it will mesmerize you a lot faster.
in the tester is always a system that does not want to work, so open at least a cent account, the process of mesmerization will be much faster
By the way, this is not a tester, the chart is updated every minute.
I will not do it as a matter of principle. I'm in neural networks where I am now, just because I didn't bother myself with it. And I won't do it again, I've already had this phase of endless jumping around targets and stops.
By the way, this is not a tester, the chart is updated every minute.
- as a matter of principle
- I didn't bother with it.
- in the tester does not work
... well, as if only a shaman's tambourine for the complete set is not enough, although ... probably all start so - the other would be boring)))
Okay, I do not distract from the contemplation of what fascinates.