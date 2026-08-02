Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1632
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Wow, you're so good, you're hilarious)))
Damn, what a young people are..... I know, so listen to me carefully tell you for the penultimate time (the last time will be a video). It is because of people like you and I want to record a video that does not interrupt every time to explain the essence of being. There is a causal model of price formation. Not temporal, but cause-sequence. So the reason for price changes are the following factors.
First, the Optionists form the expectation of the market by warping the smile of volatility. Then, in accordance with this expectation or the Internet (the Option traders can be mistaken) there is a trading volume with the delta. The volume indicates the number of participants delta indicates the direction of the traded volume + open interest. Only then the price changes in accordance with the traded volume, and only then will change the values of indicators that you are ALL trying to use for price forecasting. That is, you are trying to predict the cause. Well, who among us is not in the know????
You have all this data on SI, but do you have it on bitcoin? So don't pi...di.... You do not have enough nerve with you. Learn the math, gentlemen..... And that is why my approach works, unlike yours. Yours may also be workable, but if it is not based on the above-mentioned model, the probability of randomness in your work is high. Any questions?
no questions ))
no questions )))
Well, then start from that and you will be happy. And what Max about econometrics also topic, when you operate with the right data initially.
That's here, think about it, I have now gathered the OM. That is, in the end the TS will be OI + Volumes + Delta. All that's missing is a smile. But the trick is not in the smile itself, but in its change. I can't get an automatic smile in TC and that's why I want to get a job officially in an investment fund, so with the help of local programmers (who are certainly in the funds) to start getting additional data, not only a smile, and maybe something else, then I will live..... I'll buy myself a cow, it will give milk :-)
And then I got tired to kill time on simple tasks for which the usual proger spends 5 minutes, and I'm a couple of weeks. Sad......
Damn, what a young people are..... I know, so listen to me carefully tell you for the penultimate time (the last time will be a video). It is because of people like you that I want to record a video, so that I don't have to explain the essence of existence every time. There is a causal model of price formation. Not temporal, but cause-sequence. So the reason for price changes are the following factors.
First, the Optionists form the expectation of the market by warping the smile of volatility. Then, in accordance with this expectation or the Internet (the Option traders can be mistaken) there is a trading volume with the delta. The volume indicates the number of participants delta indicates the direction of the traded volume + open interest. Only then the price changes in accordance with the traded volume, and only then will change the values of indicators that you are ALL trying to use for price forecasting. That is, you are trying to predict the cause. Well, who among us is not in the know????
There is all this data on SI, but for bitcoin do you have it? So don't p...di... .... You are already getting on my nerves. Learn the math, gentlemen..... And that is why my approach works, unlike yours. Yours may also be workable, but if it is not based on the above-mentioned model, the probability of randomness in your work is high. Any questions?
Tell me, how can insignificant volumes in options form anything in our market?
Tell me, how can insignificant option volumes shape anything in our market?
They initially shape market expectations. Options on SI form market expectations for this very instrument. That is what the options traders think about the future price of the underlying asset. Whether they think correctly or not is not known, but their expectations are known through the smile curve and the set of certain positions on the option. Then there is a trading volume in accordance with this expectation or not. No one said it was that simple. Just by using this data and look at the market from this angle, you get into a group of professionals, who also cheat each other and try to cheat, but not using this information you just play roulette. IMHO of course.
Here's a tip. Follow for a day this board, even if the pound, even with a delay of 15 minutes for free users and at dexterity you will be extremely surprised as it turns out everything is simple.
This screenshot is for the pound option on the CME, if I'm not mistaken. The black line is the current strike. Arrows for the bar chage. That is, changes in the value of the options
They initially form market expectations. Options on SI form the market expectations for this particular instrument. That is, what option traders think about the future price of the underlying asset. It is not known whether they think correctly or not, but their expectations are known through the smile curve and set of one or another position on the option. Then there is a trading volume in accordance with this expectation or not. No one said it was that simple. Just by using this data and look at the market from this angle, you get into a group of professionals, who also cheat each other and try to cheat, but not using this information you just play roulette. IMHO of course.
Here's a tip. Follow during the day this board, even if the pound, even with a delay of 15 minutes for free users and at dexterity you will be extremely surprised how it turns out everything is simple.
This screen is for GBP option on CME, if I am not mistaken
I want to use the options data myself. Perhaps it works because they say so - psychology, not logic.
On options you can get information via Quick, I would like to give trade orders there as well, but it costs money - no desire to team up?