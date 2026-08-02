Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1628
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Fresh screen, red - recommends to type short, green - long.
It's not ideal, but it has some thoughts. It is not explained by the overbought/oversold condition.
Yes, it's really interesting. Can you make one for the Eurobucks?
You have several kinds of inputs, right? Primary and secondary...
The primary ones are the several sets of indicators that are used to train several networks.
Secondary - these are "guts" of the neural networks that will be used to train a secondary network that will give the target output
right?
Yes, it's really interesting. Can you make one for the Eurobucks?
You have several kinds of inputs, right? Primary and secondary...
The primary ones are the several sets of indicators that are used to train several networks.
Secondary - these are "guts" of the neural networks that will be used to train a secondary network that will give the target output
right?
As for the second question - yes, approximately so.
On the second question, yes, about right.
Everything new is well forgotten old...
The same MGUA in action, 1960)
_________________________________________
Maybe someone can help with the answer to my question, and I'm stuck and dumb
https://ru.stackoverflow.com/questions/1097982/%D0%BF%D0%B5%D1%80%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%BE%D1%81-%D0%B0%D0%B1%D1%81%D0%BE%D0%BB%D1%8E%D1%82%D0%BD%D1%8B%D1%85-%D0%B7%D0%BD%D0%B0%D1%87%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%B8%D0%B9-%D0%B2-%D0%BE%D0%B1%D0%BB%D0%B0%D1%81%D1%82%D1%8C-%D0%BD%D0%BE%D1%80%D0%BC%D0%B8%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%B2%D0%B0%D0%BD%D0%BD%D1%8B%D1%85-%D0%B7%D0%BD%D0%B0%D1%87%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%B8%D0%B9-%D0%B8-%D0%BE%D0%B1%D1%80%D0%B0%D1%82%D0%BD%D0%BE
Or can you just help, click this button to raise it in the top please
Interesting post about a new learning algorithm for Hash tables.
The original source, as I understand it, is here. Can someone do a review in Russian?
Eurobucks is learning badly for some reason, bitcoin is much better. But it is a question of iron, when I have normal iron, I will try again.
As for the second question - yes, approximately so.
The first sign of fuflomecin. Neronal nets are a universal tool, if the model preparation methodology is correct, it should work everywhere. Somewhere worse, somewhere better, but definitely work. And if you see that for some instrument the results are coordinately bad, it means that something is wrong ..... And after some time, it will stop working on bitcoin, and start working on francs. As an example. But in general, this is not good :-(
Everything new is well forgotten old...
The same MGUA in action, 1960)
_________________________________________
Maybe someone can help with the answer to my question, and I'm stuck and dumb
https://ru.stackoverflow.com/questions/1097982/%D0%BF%D0%B5%D1%80%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%BE%D1%81-%D0%B0%D0%B1%D1%81%D0%BE%D0%BB%D1%8E%D1%82%D0%BD%D1%8B%D1%85-%D0%B7%D0%BD%D0%B0%D1%87%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%B8%D0%B9-%D0%B2-%D0%BE%D0%B1%D0%BB%D0%B0%D1%81%D1%82%D1%8C-%D0%BD%D0%BE%D1%80%D0%BC%D0%B8%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%B2%D0%B0%D0%BD%D0%BD%D1%8B%D1%85-%D0%B7%D0%BD%D0%B0%D1%87%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%B8%D0%B9-%D0%B8-%D0%BE%D0%B1%D1%80%D0%B0%D1%82%D0%BD%D0%BE
Or can you just help, click this button to raise it in the top please
You're bullshitting me.
Read econometrics.
https://otexts.com/fpp2/
By the way for all the well-known vector machine Reshetov also graphics processors will not work. This requires both the number of cores and the clock frequency of the core itself, because the main search algorithm is not divisible and runs on a single core. Increasing the number of cores will only increase the amount of search data. This means that the number of cores allows to calculate a larger file size.
Regarding capacity. I rent a server from Mail, where I pay only for the time of his work. As a result I use server with total cost 40k per month, but I pay for it barely two rubles. So if anyone needs resources to optimize the use. Exactly using server with 32 cores convinced me that it's not enough to have a lot of small cores. You need to have a lot of powerful cores comparable to a CPU. The core speed of my hosted Mail server is the same as my desktop server. It's just that Mail's server can calculate a file which my home computer will not be able to do. But there is no optimization time reduction. in terms of speed they count the same!!!!!
You're bullshitting.
Read econometrics
https://otexts.com/fpp2/
Did I minus you on SA ? :)
What's there to read? Gachi, arithmetic? Seasonality?) I know what I need to know on the subject...
Did I minus you on SA? :)
What's there to read? Gachis, aryms? Seasonality? )) I know a thing or two about this subject...
SA?
There are all about the transformation of series. So this is basic, what do you suffer from?
mikha! will you answer my question on the previous page or not? did I understand your article correctly?