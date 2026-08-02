Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1637
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Besides that, TradingView in a browser is a new standard for trading, MQLs have already lost the whole crypto theme forever. I showed one trader how to use MT, he was really shocked... It's like winding up a gramophone. They made a web version but banned EAs )) What a circus.
I can't wait for some crypto exchange to add MT, browser is slow. I'm already thinking of writing my own scalper bet.
I can't wait for some cryptocurrency exchange to add mt, the browser is slow. I'm already thinking of writing my own scalper stack.
I am a BitForex exchange, the quotes are the same as BitMEX, spread is ridiculous - like no, there is a demo account directly from MT, no need to register on the exchange, in short, gifts)
It's already done )) I also waited a long time. Here is a link to download MT5.
I am very happy to download it from BitForex, the market quotes are the same as BitMEX, spread is absurd, there is a demo account right from MT and I don't need to register on the exchange.
Interesting
Look what I came up with in response to your hilarity:
Sync & corrections by honeybunny .....
♪ Your smile is like honey in our ears ♪
♪ So, evil Trickster, stretch out your mouth ♪
¶¶ We've been together for so many years ¶¶
♪ Stretch out your mouth, Trickster, you're on the latch ♪
You've got a lot of power over us, if you're not in the smile of your Wizard mouth
Look at the way Maksimka's videos are playing,
♪ And that's because Wizard, you're stretching your mouth ♪
♪ And there ain't a magician in the world that's rubbing our faces in it ♪
that you could just as freely stretch out your mouth and smile like that.
It's been a couple of days now and I'm really yelling at it. Exclusively as humor!!!!
I made a shift of Moscow time relative to American time, i.e. I took into account the transfer of 1 hour. And I can not understand, whether I have considered correctly - let's say in March they have +1 hour added to November, so that would be the same time as we have, you need to subtract 1 hour from our time (without taking into account the correction constant)? The idea is that if Si are trading foreigners to a greater extent, then we should be guided by their time, they start working at 10 pm, so our time in summer should be shifted by an hour.
Below are the charts with the deviation of the probability of the three targets from the data in the sample in percent depending on the selected value of the predictor - the hour in this case.
Moscow time without adjusting for the hour, the instrument is Si.
after correction
And here is just about dividing the predictor into parts on a "grid" to build trees.
Time 16:48
Are you morons?
And here it is just about dividing the predictor into parts on a "grid" to build trees.
Time 16:48
And here is just about dividing the predictor into parts on a "grid" to build trees.
Time 16:48
It is not clear whether 1 predictor is divided into several and fed as 5 predictors on the outside. Rather, it is still done internally, as pre-calculated partition values. And they divide by sectors.
I agree that this is more efficient than the half division in the classical tree algorithm.
Where can you find a chick like this who knows her way around a neural network? I don't know where to find such a chick who knows about neural networking, so that she could rant on such topics right after johnnshpokhan. I think we should move to the capital. That's where they all seem to be concentrating.
With such a lady, chances are you will have to do laundry and eat cooking :)