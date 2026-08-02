Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1635
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The dummy will not pass automatic validation, it must open and close transactions.
make an add-on mode for the disk to open something and validate it, what a baby.)I also give additional api to my bot, all sorts of connectors separately. Although, the main functionality was in the bot.
So make an extra mode for the disk to open something and pass validation, what like a baby?)I also gave additional api to my bot, all sorts of plugins separately. Although, the main functionality was in the bot.
I don't understand MQL5 admins, the topic is very promising, and they have created all conditions to nip it in the bud.
I scoured the market for experts built on neural networks - not a single real one! I don't understand how MQL5 admins are so busy with their programs that they do not know what to do with them.
I don't understand MQL5 admins, the topic is prospective and they have created all conditions to prevent it in the bud.
It's because you wrote scripts and libraries in mql, so you could develop their "products" with your own hands... , you wrote thousands of lines of code that have long been written in other languages, suffering, crying)
It's all so that you could write scripts and libraries in mql, so that you could develop their "products" ... with your own hands, write thousands of lines of code that have long been written in other languages, suffering, crying)
I scoured the market for Expert Advisors based on neural networks - not a single real one! I don't understand how MQL5 admins are so good at it, but I will try to make them work.
I don't understand MQL5 admins, this topic has a great future and they created all conditions to discourage it.
There are plenty of paid and non-paid experts, there are articles, you're not paying attention.
I don't think that the real money is not enough for the real brokerage firms and the market is falling apart.
My first normal algorithm was born today... The problem is that I'm self-taught, I know and program only in R, the algorithm naturally works on R binaries and is very sensitive to the speed of execution, the fact that we need a robot is a fact... How to make a bunch, through which terminal, what tools? Who can help?
The trouble is that I am self-taught, I know and program only in R, the algorithm naturally works on R binaries and it is very sensitive to the speed of execution, the fact that I need a robot ... How to do the connection, through which terminal, what tools? Who can help?
Here is an example of an Expert Advisor related to R
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1103#ch_4
It doesn't work because of obsolescence of neural network library used in R, but you can use this example to connect your code in R
Oh, Master! I obey and obey!
What the hell happened to you last night?)) Hilarious...
radikal.ru/video/uKgWOR27yQA
Look what I came up with in response to your hilarity:
Sync & corrections by honeybunny .....
♪ Your smile is like honey in our ears ♪
♪ So, evil Trickster, stretch out your mouth ♪
¶¶ We've been together for so many years ¶¶
♪ Stretch out your mouth, Trickster, you're on the latch ♪
You've got a lot of power over us, if you're not in the smile of your Wizard mouth
Look at the way Maksimka's videos are playing,
♪ And that's because Wizard, you're stretching your mouth ♪
♪ And there ain't a magician in the world that's rubbing our faces in it ♪
That you could just as freely stretch out your mouth in a smile like that!!!!
It's been a couple of days now and I'm really yelling at it. Exclusively as humor!!!!
And a regular column on the subject of the day!!!!