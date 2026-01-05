New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3180: Vectors and matrices in MQL5 and improved usability - page 4
mine is not fixed.
It seems it was fixed, but these values are stored in the tester/terminal config files.
Just double-click and set the correct values for all fields.
hi, thank's for your suggestions.
before this I have done the steps you suggested double click and fill in the correct value, but the result is still the same.
there are some parts that have been fixed, but not all.
You're right, some values are still broken..PS: fixed in 3192!
Would like to know about the handles in the four corners of the rectangle
As far as I know, from the start of launching mt5, the rectangle on mt5 can't be dragged from the top right corner and the bottom left corner.
So it's not a problem that arises because of the 3180 update.
Hi, yes sure, I never said it was an update related problem.
It baffles me that we can´t adjust the rectangle easily as we can in MT4.
ok, i understand your frustration.
I'm also quite disappointed because we can't draw and drag trendlines manually in a backtester like MT4.
The trendline can be drawn on the backtester but it must be with the help of an ea that has been provided with the feature to draw a trendline and after the trendline is drawn it cannot be dragged.
Even though we in Indonesia learn forex trading faster through a backtester because it can simulate historical data a few years back.
And finally MT4 is still a favorite for learning forex.
Yes, correct. Thank you metaquotes development team for their hardwork.