New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3180: Vectors and matrices in MQL5 and improved usability - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
update 3185 did not solved the weird decimal input?
update 3185 did not solved the weird decimal input?
No
looks like it is quite a difficult job for the mt5 development team to return the decimal input to 2 digits because I remember this case from update 3180 to 3185.
I know floating point, but what I'm afraid of is my bot users doubt about my bot, they will think my bot has broken code and are afraid to use it. And I understand that because it's about their hard earn money.
I pray that the mql5 development team can find a solution soon.
looks like it is quite a difficult job for the mt5 development team to return the decimal input to 2 digits because I remember this case from update 3180 to 3185.
I know floating point, but what I'm afraid of is my bot users doubt about my bot, they will think my bot has broken code and are afraid to use it. And I understand that because it's about their hard earn money.
I pray that the mql5 development team can find a solution soon.
How about this? In the next MT5 update you add the missing handles to adjust the rectangle tool. It is a pain in the ass when you have to keep scrolling left and right when you wanna adjust the rectangle (when you have a long rectangle that is off screen. Even in MT4 we have the 4 handles, I would like to know the genius who thought it was a good idea to remove them... Talking about the handles in the corners of the drawing (don´t know if you call it handles), here is what I am talking about:
update 3185 did not solved the weird decimal input?
update 3191 still no progress for this weird decimal input
update 3191 still no progress for this weird decimal input
Seems to be fixed. Hope my ea opens a trade. Let me know if yours are working.
mine is not fixed. My EA has no problem with open trades because I use the normalizedouble function for volume.
What I concentrate on is the impression from the user when they sees the weird decimal input.