Decimal value for MACD
Hi guys, I have a question.. Is it possible to set decimals value for a MACD ? for example : 12, 26, 7.5 Thanks
- indicator refresh problem
- How to code?
- Question Decimal about Close
If you read up on what those MACD settings relate to, you can probably answer your own question. It's always a good idea to understand an indicator before relying upon it, IMHO.
Achmad Wijaya:You should post the code if you modified it.
in my Opinion, it's Possible
Try this
Achmad Wijaya:Anyway, it's useless to change the input parameters from int to double. MACD is using Moving Average, and the parameters are the periods, it doesn't make sense to use non-integer values.
in my Opinion, it's Possible
Try this
Alain Verleyen:
Anyway, it's useless to change the input parameters from int to double. MACD is using Moving Average, and the parameters are the periods, it doesn't make sense to use non-integer values.
Anyway, it's useless to change the input parameters from int to double. MACD is using Moving Average, and the parameters are the periods, it doesn't make sense to use non-integer values.
Alain Verleyen:I think I don't need to post the code, because you know what I do, you are correct Sir :)
Anyway, it's useless to change the input parameters from int to double. MACD is using Moving Average, and the parameters are the periods, it doesn't make sense to use non-integer values.
Anyway, it's useless to change the input parameters from int to double. MACD is using Moving Average, and the parameters are the periods, it doesn't make sense to use non-integer values.
So any concrete solution? :)
danizani95:you see it possible, but useless :), I don't know if using another convertion of the value
So any concrete solution? :)
So any concrete solution? :)
danizani95:
So any concrete solution? :)
So any concrete solution? :)
There is no solution because there is no problem.
Periods cannot be anything other than integers.
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