Decimal value for MACD

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Hi guys, I have a question.. Is it possible to set decimals value for a MACD ? for example : 12, 26, 7.5  Thanks
 
If you read up on what those MACD settings relate to, you can probably answer your own question. It's always a good idea to understand an indicator before relying upon it, IMHO.
 
danizani95:
Hi guys, I have a question.. Is it possible to set decimals value for a MACD ? for example : 12, 26, 7.5  Thanks

in my Opinion, it's Possible

macd


Try this

 
Achmad Wijaya:

in my Opinion, it's Possible



Try this

You should post the code if you modified it.
 
Achmad Wijaya:

in my Opinion, it's Possible



Try this

Anyway, it's useless to change the input parameters from int to double. MACD is using Moving Average, and the parameters are the periods, it doesn't make sense to use non-integer values.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Anyway, it's useless to change the input parameters from int to double. MACD is using Moving Average, and the parameters are the periods, it doesn't make sense to use non-integer values.
 
 
honest_knave:
 
Yeah sorry I had to say before it became a new Grail
 
Alain Verleyen:
Anyway, it's useless to change the input parameters from int to double. MACD is using Moving Average, and the parameters are the periods, it doesn't make sense to use non-integer values.
I think I don't need to post the code, because you know what I do, you are correct Sir :)
 
So any concrete solution? :)
 
danizani95:
So any concrete solution? :)
you see it possible, but useless :), I don't know if using another convertion of the value
 
danizani95:
So any concrete solution? :)

There is no solution because there is no problem.

Periods cannot be anything other than integers.

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