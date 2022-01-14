just added a signal subscription and go to a wrong account - how to move the signal to another account

Hi

I just added a signal $30 using the metatrader 5, and using the mql5 wallet.

i got these account 

A. 5000189082 

B. 55008009

i activated the subscription while i m on the  A. 5000189082, but i need the signal on  B. 55008009

please see the attached file, u can see both A and B account and signal is now attached to A account.


What should i do? can someone help..


kevin

Files:
IMG_7967.jpg  4491 kb
 
You can move your signal subscription to another trading account, once a week, here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


 
i click the " move subscription " it pop up with the current account details of Account A, then i edit the space with account B details and send , and no response .... and still show the account A
 
or alternatively how to convert this account A - metaquotes demo account with live broker account?
 
kevinchia #:
i click the " move subscription " it pop up with the current account details of Account A, then i edit the space with account B details and send , and no response .... and still show the account A

You can only make this move once a week, you maybe did that move already.

You can't change a demo account to a real one.

 

when i click to buy the signal on the metatrader 5, it did not ask me which account the signal should link to???

it just go and link to the demo account...

is there anyone can help to do something ?

 

or Should I " suspend " " unsubscribe" then you refund, then i subscribe again?

 
kevinchia #:

or Should I " suspend " " unsubscribe" then you refund, then i subscribe again?

If you unsubscribe and its been over 24 hours of your initial subscription you will not get a refund.

The move option is working alright, if you can't use it, it means that you've already done it before.

The correct signal subscribing procedure for future request is as follows:

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

 

unsubscribed, money refunded...

Thank you 

will subscribe again today...

