OnChartEvent() HELP !!!
Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum?
Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
- Just monitor the location of the lines. When one moves, move the other the same amount. See my GUI/Trade Assistant EA like mine (for MT4): 'Money Manager Graphic Tool' indicator by 'takycard' - Risk Management - Articles, Library comments - MQL5 programming forum - Page 6 #55 (2018) and modified for screen resolution #75 (2020.02.17)
is my first post here on the forum. I saw your code, what I need is: Imagine, moving the Label of the Lines at the same time as moving the line, and not at the moment you release. type the FIBONACCI tool.
O que é exatamente o que minha GUI faz.
I noticed that your EA is immediately updated with the release of the mouse button and I need it to run like the FIBONACCI tool, when you move the lines the level descriptions move at the same time (together) while i'm positioning on the chart, even before the mouse button is released thanks for helping me. :)
There's a CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE event.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/event_handlers/onchartevent
You keep repeating yourself but are not listening.
- It doesn't do anything with the release. It follows the mouse for the initial placement of the buy/sell line.
- That has nothing to do with dragging the GUI.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1d7oU9afZ0WNwGTU63yIj5w50SA-vYORa/view?usp=sharing
your GUI is not working from my MT4, take a look at how it's happening, that's why I'm not able to make this function of CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, can you tell me what it can be?
Did you see my last post? what do you say????
Hello, I need help in MQL4 , what should I use in (OnChartEvent) to be able to move two lines at the same time, while the mouse button is pressed. EXAMPLE: imagine two horizontal lines, while I move one up the other moves down AT THE SAME TIME, not just when I release the mouse button.
thanks...