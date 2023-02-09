How I can refund my money from mql5 market ?
Hi Pyromus,
what do you want to say and what is the main problem? on your post you talk about there is two problems.
1. EA not work : If your only problem EA not work then it is ok. I don't want to say anything. It is totally up to you. I personally use this EA and i make profit with this EA. Well i will not gonna talk about this.
2. Not Refund : My issue about refund.
Why do you say seller or MQL5 fraud? and can you tell us how there are fraud?
As i know neither seller nor MQL5 tell you that they will refund you, if product not work. or didn't they?
MQL clearly say they will not refund : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/rules
Also seller say on this comments:
Did you asked about refund before buy? If you not read carefully before buy then this is your fault or seller?
My common sense say, it is you fault.
- www.mql5.com
I added 100 to this account by mistake and I would like to know why I don't have the option to refund my money back.....is this fraud? I need answers. A person shouldn't have to wait until some 500 is on their account to withdraw its my money and I need it back please so someone needs to contact me <...> I need my funds back now please
read below:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
HELP ! I dont know where will go my money
Keith Watford, 2021.01.24 08:05
...
MQL5 is not a broker. Money deposited to MQL5 cannot be used to trade.
If you want to deposit money to trade with - Open an account with a broker and deposit money to your account with that broker.
MQL5 accounts and accounts with a broker are not related
so when you deposit money to your broker's account, you will not see it credited to your MQL5 account.
when you deposit money to your MQL5 account, you will not see it credited to your broker's account for trading.
You can only withdraw earned money from your MQL5 account.
If you mistakenly deposit money to your MQL5 account and want to withdraw it, NOBODY in the forum can help you. Please don't bother to post here contact the Service Desk.
https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
Any new posts added to this topic with a question that has already been answered will be deleted.
Hello
I bought expert advisor. but it did not work as he said. I put 200 $ on my forex account. but half of my money exploded because of him. I talked with him, he said if you bought from my website, I could refund you money but I cant refund your money for you bought expert from mql5 market. How is this a inteligence. this is fraud. I believed him and bought ea. What is my offence ? I believed reliability of metatrader. is there anybody can help me ? How can I contact with mql5 market administrator ?
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Hello
I bought expert advisor. but it did not work as he said. I put 200 $ on my forex account. but half of my money exploded because of him. I talked with him, he said if you bought from my website, I could refund you money but I cant refund your money for you bought expert from mql5 market. How is this a inteligence. this is fraud. I believed him and bought ea. What is my offence ? I believed reliability of metatrader. is there anybody can help me ? How can I contact with mql5 market administrator ?