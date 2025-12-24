Enable copy trading in the MetaTrader platform to see full signal data.
Hello,
I have purchased my first signal and connected it based on the guide to my account and to VPS. It aade trades on the account, but on the website I would like to check the open positions of the signal to make sure everything is correct. How can I do that? It is telling me to
Thank you for your help.
If you are logged into your MQL5 account with your gabtib login and NOT your email, you should be able to see the recent trades in the signal's page.
In addition to that you can check the signal's open trades in the MT4/5 Signals tab, clicking on the signal's name.
Hello,
Thank you for helping me. I am logged in with my username for sure. And as I see I am connected to that 3 trades. But in the signals tab I can't seem to find the signal, only my signal which shows 0 currently and on the website I can't seem to add a comment or see the open trades. Any ideas?
Ps: Is it normal that in the log it shows subscription disabled even though I am supposed to be connected to the built-in VPS?
Hello,
It depends on which log.
It is enable in MQL5 VPS logs but it should be disabled in your home Metatrader.
This is the subscription procedure with some particularities, for example:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
Hello,
Thank you for your help. I double checked it and it is enabled in the Journals of the VPS and disabled in the home Metatrader.
So now my only issue is that, i do not see the open trades from the signal. If you have any suggestions, please share it.
Search for the signal in the upper right corner of MT4/5 and then in the search results in the Terminal/Toolbox window click its name, there you will be able to see the current open trades and other statistics.
You should be able to see the current open trades in the signal's page in this website, you haven't posted any screenshot that shows that you are not.
Hello,
Thank you for the response
Here I the screenshots. If you have any ideas why I can't see it, please tell it.
hi. May i ask is the copy trading payment recurring as long as you have fund in MQL5 or you have to manually press the “copy” button every end of the month?? Thanks
It is if you choose the Auto Prolongation option in you signal subscription.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
I've contacted the technicians about your case, I will let you know.
Hello,
The open trades have appeared on the page of the signal. So, my issue is solved now. It might needed the time or something like that.
Thank you guys for helping me.
Have a great day.
