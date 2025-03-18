MT5 VPS
Hi everyone.
I have an issue with mt5 vps.
Everything seems to be correct. As you can see in the screenshot, it looks like I am connected to the VPS, but when I check the bottom right corner, it shows that I am connected to Sydney, and the ping is 200+. I deleted and reinstalled the account on MT5, and sometimes it works, but then it connects to the other network again. When I check the journal, I see that the ping is 200+ when I close trades. Besides, I don’t even need to check because I can feel the lag when closing a trade. Does anyone have any ideas or suggestions that could help with this issue? Thanks in advance.
if i had such issue, i would have already got a new vps before posting on here.
The most likely reason that mt5 went back to the 200+ connection might be that the first connection may have been faster, but a large amount of dropouts or high "packet loss".EDIT I would also forward your pics to support to inform them of the obvious issue.
if i had such issue, i would have already got a new vps before posting on here.
The most likely reason that mt5 went back to the 200+ connection might be that the first connection may have been faster, but a large amount of dropouts.
it looks like I am connected to the VPS, but when I check the bottom right corner
"Bottom right corner" is your home Metatrader which has nothing to do with MQL5 VPS.
Because this MQL5 VPS is Metatrader in cloud (your other Metatrader but in cloud, and you/we can not see this cloud).
So, this ping is not related to VPS at all.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2024.02.13 18:26
The correct pin is the one in MQL5 VPS >> Details.
The ping in your local MT4 terminal's journal has nothing to do with MQL5 VPS, is that local terminal's ping to the broker server.
As for where to look if your MQL5 VPS works normally, you right click on it in the Navigator window >> Journal.
- 2023.10.17
- MetaQuotes
- www.mql5.com
Hi everyone.
I have an issue with mt5 vps.
Everything seems to be correct. As you can see in the screenshot, it looks like I am connected to the VPS, but when I check the bottom right corner, it shows that I am connected to Sydney, and the ping is 200+. I deleted and reinstalled the account on MT5, and sometimes it works, but then it connects to the other network again. When I check the journal, I see that the ping is 200+ when I close trades. Besides, I don’t even need to check because I can feel the lag when closing a trade. Does anyone have any ideas or suggestions that could help with this issue? Thanks in advance.
suggestion: check the logs of the vps. They should tell you the time it took to close the trades.
Yeah I had connection issue. I lost connection when I entered to trade. It was so annoying. I just bought it yesterday. I'm not using ea, just scalping and don't want slippage that's why I gave it try. But yeah as you say I think it's a better choice to get new vps. Thanks.
ah. just as sergey said.
the mql5 vps is NOT for manual trading, only for eas.
Thanks Sergey. So it's useless to use vps for manual trading.
Some general information about MQL5 VPS:
- Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time user
- step by step guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/13586
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alexey Petrov, 2021.08.17 17:19
You can cancel the subscription, get the remaining time as free minutes and then use that minutes to rent a new hosting for MT5.
and in details (related to free minutes): Are manual trades taken by EA automaically sync on MQL VPS?
- 2023.10.17
- MetaQuotes
- www.mql5.com
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Hi everyone.
I have an issue with mt5 vps.
Everything seems to be correct. As you can see in the screenshot, it looks like I am connected to the VPS, but when I check the bottom right corner, it shows that I am connected to Sydney, and the ping is 200+. I deleted and reinstalled the account on MT5, and sometimes it works, but then it connects to the other network again. When I check the journal, I see that the ping is 200+ when I close trades. Besides, I don’t even need to check because I can feel the lag when closing a trade. Does anyone have any ideas or suggestions that could help with this issue? Thanks in advance.