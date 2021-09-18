Copy Trade / Signal Subscription (trades not reflecting on my end)
If you subscribed to the signal and having some issue so check with subscription procedure in case you missed something:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Trades made by signal I subscribed to, as checked in trading history, do not reflect in my MT4. I asked EA provider, they told me to check with signal provider.
If you subscribed to the signal and checked your subscription settings (read my post above) but some trades are not copied so it may be related to the mapping, so - check Metatrader journal/logs (or MQL5 VPS journal logs in case you are using MQL5 VPS) and compare with the following thread:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/367553
Actually the first week, all trades were copied, indication that I did correctly as you mentioned. from 09/03 to 09/09 it was ok, after that trades were no longer copied as I checked with the signal's trading history.
I already replied about it:
- check your subscription settings,
and
- check Metatrader journal/logs (or MQL5 VPS journal logs in case you are using MQL5 VPS) because everything should be written there (if copied so it is written, if not so it is written about why as well).
No one can say anytyhing about it because no one can see/check your journal/logs and no one can see your subscription settings (you did not provide any logs and any settings screenshots here).
So, you can just re-read my posts above and check everything by yourself sorry.
In the metratrader journal, it says "signals subscription disabled, enable real time subscription in signals setting". Where will I find the signals settings, in metatrader or here in mql5 as shown below?
Check that you have synchronized your signal subscription with your MQL5 VPS.
SYNCHRONIZATION OF SIGNAL SUBSCRIPTION
1. When you are subscribed to a signal, you should check frequently that your signal subscription is active and you are copying the trades perfectly. Please go to your MT4 Navigator window and right click on the VPS number, under your account. Click on the >> Journals, option.
2. On the Journals log file that opens, you should locate a: signal enabled, message along with details of your signal subscription, like the copying ratio etc.
3. If you see a: signal disabled, message then something is wrong, you should go over your MT4 or MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals, tab settings again and then re-synchronize with your MQL5 VPS.
4. You should check for this: signal enabled, message regularly (once a day I would say), in order to ensure that you are copying the signal perfectly.
WARNING: After you finished with the synchronization of the signal subscription to the MQL5 VPS, you don’t need to tick the: Enable realtime signal subscription, option again in your local computer’s MT4/5 platform, because that way you will copy the signal twice and this is extremely dangerous !!!
