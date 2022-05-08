MetaTrader 4 Platform update build 1340 - page 2
I've tried to replicate your issue, but it all functions correctly on mine without any problem. I'm using Windows 10 Pro (64-bit, version 21H1, build 19043.1110).
What is your setup?
My specs are identical to yours.
Its odd, even with a blank chart and no EA's, scripts, indis etc open, the MW clock (when window is reduced) only updates when the mouse is moved.
A short video showing the MW clock updating only when the mouse is moved.
There aren't any compile error.
After some testing I found out the problem seems to be tied to DebugBreak() function.
By commenting all DebugBreak() the initialization works again. The problem is I have many assertions using that funcion.
Does anyone have the same problem with 1340?
Is DebugBreak() still supported?
For now I reinstalled 1335.
With this update I have a "global initialization fail" each time compile and run the EA.
Here.
My platform has just upgraded to build 1340 and the /portable option is not working correctly. I'm getting this error when opening a new chart. It appears isn't writing the chart profile when opening a new chart. This is the only time I've had an issue with using /portable. Can anyone suggest what the problem is?
I'm currently using "portable" mode with build 1340 and I have no so such problem. I've been using portable mode since before build 600 and I've never had any trouble with any of the updates.
Maybe there is something else wrong with your setup that is causing the issue.
Is this a bug?
If Market Watch is docked on chart, the time can not be updated automatically if there is no mouse move.
