Suddenly, DebugBreak() causes "global initialization failed" run-time error

New comment
 

This took me a full day of troubleshooting, including an uninstall/fresh install of Metatrader 4 before I managed to find the culprit.

The problem is I don't have a clue what to do about it.

Here's the code for an indicator, as simple as could be, only 2 executable statements, compiles fine.

When I run the debugger or add it to a chart, it looks like it's going to run... 


but it won't.


Here's the code again, no DebugBreak(), 1 executable statement.


Compiles fine


Works fine.


I can take any MQ4 that works and runs fine, add a DebugBreak() statement to it, and "global initialization failed" every time.

And please note that DebugBreak() has worked fine up until yesterday. I use it liberally and never any problems. Suddenly, mid-day yesterday, MT4 decided it didn't like DebugBreak() anymore. Uninstall/reinstall fresh (stock charts, templates, everything clean) and it's still happening.

Aggravating.


 
Already reported.
MetaTrader 4 Platform update build 1340
MetaTrader 4 Platform update build 1340
  • 2021.07.28
  • www.mql5.com
The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on Friday, July 23, 2021. This version provides error fixes and platform stability improvements...
New comment