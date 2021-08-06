Suddenly, DebugBreak() causes "global initialization failed" run-time error
MetaTrader 4 Platform update build 1340
- 2021.07.28
- www.mql5.com
The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on Friday, July 23, 2021. This version provides error fixes and platform stability improvements...
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This took me a full day of troubleshooting, including an uninstall/fresh install of Metatrader 4 before I managed to find the culprit.
The problem is I don't have a clue what to do about it.
Here's the code for an indicator, as simple as could be, only 2 executable statements, compiles fine.
When I run the debugger or add it to a chart, it looks like it's going to run...
but it won't.
Here's the code again, no DebugBreak(), 1 executable statement.
Compiles fine
Works fine.
I can take any MQ4 that works and runs fine, add a DebugBreak() statement to it, and "global initialization failed" every time.
And please note that DebugBreak() has worked fine up until yesterday. I use it liberally and never any problems. Suddenly, mid-day yesterday, MT4 decided it didn't like DebugBreak() anymore. Uninstall/reinstall fresh (stock charts, templates, everything clean) and it's still happening.
Aggravating.