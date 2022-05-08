MetaTrader 4 Platform update build 1340 - page 3

Gator10:
My market watch is doing the same thing.  Did you ever figure out how to fix it?  Thanks for your help.

No,I didn't.

Only the developer of MetaTrader 4 can fix this bug.

 
Gator10:
So, just undoc market Watch from the chart.
Or change Metatrader to default for Market Watch and so on by the following way:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MT5 view settings

Alain Verleyen, 2017.10.21 18:25

I had similar problem and solve it this way :

  1. Terminal started. 
  2. File menu->Open Data Folder
  3. Double click on "Config" to open the folder.
  4. Close the MT5 terminal.
  5. Delete the file Terminal.ini
  6. Restart your Terminal, problem should be fixed (you could have to set your toolbars/windows as you like the first time).

 
Thanks.

I tried the solution, it does not work.

The config file "terminal.ini" is used for menu view configuation,it has nothing to do with this bug.

By the way,I just report this bug. I do not dock "Market Watch" on chart when I use MT4.

 
It works for me:

Bug Report

DebugBreak()

Causes any script / indicator / expert to fail to start with the error message "global initialization failed"

 

I see a delay of all buy trade orders in MT4 using the most basic blocks to buy and sell on new bars. Sell trades are placed correctly. Buy Trades are floating above with the same gap on each and every trade. 


Funny thing is that even if there was a fix for this, it seems to be only for the MT4 which when installed turns itself into MT5. It would be otherwise nicer if those 'updates' could reach the normal MT4 (old school one) also gets those updates.

below are the screenshots of this delay or gap on buy trades which is serious.


All buy trades have a gap in MT4

 
MetaQuotes:

The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on Friday, July 23, 2021. This version provides error fixes and platform stability improvements.

The new build will be available through the Live Update system.

This build 1340 is buggy. All Buy trades are delayed and have a huge gap below.

All Buy trades delayed with gaps

 
Isaki Dube:

This build 1340 is buggy. All Buy trades are delayed and have a huge gap below.


The chart is drawn by Bid price, and Buy orders are opened by Ask price which is usually at Bid + Spread.
 
Mohammad Hossein Sadeghi:
The chart is drawn by Bid price, and Buy orders are opened by Ask price which is usually at Bid + Spread.

Ok, so the gap you suppose should be the spread then. Mmmm...

