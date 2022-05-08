MetaTrader 4 Platform update build 1340 - page 4

New comment
 

Updated:

Metatrader 4 build 1341

 

Bug Report:

For Channels, at least, (I haven't tested with other objects), using ObjectGetValueByTime with line_id=1 returns a wrong value.

Exact syntax I'm using (GBPUSD):

ObjectGetValueByTime(0, objName, Time[0], 1)

The value it's reporting is:

1428896.269133853726089
ObjectGetValueByTime - Object Functions - MQL4 Reference
ObjectGetValueByTime - Object Functions - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
ObjectGetValueByTime - Object Functions - MQL4 Reference
 

1342 seems to be released for testing :

 
Some clients reported having problems since some days to display objects in a subwindow. Anyone else?
 
Bernhard Schweigert #:
Some clients reported having problems since some days to display objects in a subwindow. Anyone else?

Yes, WindowFind and ChartWindowFind return a wrong index, something like (correct index)+1.

 
Mohammad Hossein Sadeghi #:

Yes, WindowFind and ChartWindowFind return a wrong index, something like (correct index)+1.

It seems to work on my version build 1340.

 

All builds above 1340 are beta build and should not be used.

Unfortunately it seems Metaquotes pushed them through brokers and not only Metaquotes-demo server.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

All builds above 1340 are beta build and should not be used.

Unfortunately it seems Metaquotes pushed them through brokers and not only Metaquotes-demo server.

http://www.filedropper.com/terminal1340

 
Deos a short cut with /skipupdate still work?
 
Bernhard Schweigert #:
Deos a short cut with /skipupdate still work?

yes it works for me


MT still pushes the buggy updates, why can't they stop ?

12345
New comment