i went back to version 1340 and then updates to 1347, now windofind works
 
MetaQuotes:

The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on Friday, July 23, 2021. This version provides error fixes and platform stability improvements.

The new build will be available through the Live Update system.

Hi guys love the app but this update 4.0.1345 the newly forming candles are all too close to the Right border of the chart. There used to be a gap so I could set trend lines etc. I need that gap back! I wish we had ‘shift end of the chart from right border’ function. Please help!
The 4.0.1339 version was perfect. 
 

Hi guys, I have added buttons to many of my indicators and the worked perfectly until the build 1350 update. However some are still working oddly enough. The button type I used for MFT indicators with the "#define _mtfCall" type still works fine, where the buttons I used on the original MTF code style no longer work. The MTF indicators appear to still work and interpolate as normal, it's just the button won't work to show and hide them unlike the "#define _mtfCall" style. I think  Alexander in the tread at  https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/379527&nbsp; might be onto something with there being a problem with the Object creating process.

New version of the MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1350
  • 2021.10.12
The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on Thursday, October 14, 2021...
 
MillsbergN9 #: I need that gap back!
Click the shift button  and adjust the triangle.
 
Bernhard Schweigert #:
Deos a short cut with /skipupdate still work?

Hi.. you gave MT4 Build 1340 ?

If you have can give me?

 
What to do ? There is no point to use an old build.
 
Hi, I want to go back to teh 1340 build ..how do I do this????
 
Go to your backups. You do backup your system, don't you? YouTube/watch?v=l7-6m2cE6JM

