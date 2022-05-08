MetaTrader 4 Platform update build 1340 - page 5
The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on Friday, July 23, 2021. This version provides error fixes and platform stability improvements.
The new build will be available through the Live Update system.
Hi guys, I have added buttons to many of my indicators and the worked perfectly until the build 1350 update. However some are still working oddly enough. The button type I used for MFT indicators with the "#define _mtfCall" type still works fine, where the buttons I used on the original MTF code style no longer work. The MTF indicators appear to still work and interpolate as normal, it's just the button won't work to show and hide them unlike the "#define _mtfCall" style. I think Alexander in the tread at https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/379527 might be onto something with there being a problem with the Object creating process.
Deos a short cut with /skipupdate still work?
Hi.. you gave MT4 Build 1340 ?
If you have can give me?
What to do ? There is no point to use an old build.
Go to your backups. You do backup your system, don't you? YouTube/watch?v=l7-6m2cE6JM