Trying to contact metaquotes
It depends on the issue you want to discuss.
For example -
- all technical issue or problems should be discussed on the forum;
- if you have some issue with your broker (trading accounts, money for trading etc) - ask your broker for support.
It depends on the issue you want to discuss.
For example -
- all technical issue or problems should be discussed on the forum;
- if you have some issue with your broker (trading accounts, money for trading etc) - ask your broker for support.
It depends on the issue you want to discuss.
For example -
- all technical issue or problems should be discussed on the forum;
- if you have some issue with your broker (trading accounts, money for trading etc) - ask your broker for support.
Sergey thanks I am really new to all this
I have MT4 giving me an error message in my log as follows can you help
0 11:25:26.631 System to be shutdown, request for close MetaTrader
0 11:25:27.163 MetaTrader build 1335 stopped because system shutdown
Are you having Windows 10, right?
- Close all the charts, reconnect MT4 to your broker (or create the other demo account with the other broker) and start MT4 once again.
- Or uninstall MT4 and install the other version from the other broker's website.
- Or update MT4 (connect MT4 to MetaQuotes-Demo server/account and wait for updates; if updates is not coming - restart MT4 few times for example).
This is my MT4 (updated today):
And this is my Windows (MT4 is writing it on the journal/logs):
11:12:21.619 MQL5.community: activated for 'newdigital', balance: 28.73 11:12:21.831 MQL5.chats: activated for 'newdigital' 11:16:49.046 MetaTrader 4 build 1340 stopped 11:16:55.231 MetaTrader 4 build 1340 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) 11:16:55.231 Windows 10 Home Single Language x64, IE 11, UAC, 2 x Intel Celeron N4020 @ 1.10GHz, Memory: 597 / 3918 Mb, Disk: 59 / 118 Gb, GMT+1 11:16:55.231 Data Folder: C:\Users\sgolo\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\A5F79250D105D8EC36C4584D2FB2DB98 11:16:57.807 '97900296': login on MetaQuotes-Demo through Access Point 1 (ping: 39.09 ms) 11:16:58.354 '97900296': previous successful authorization performed from 194.50.14.60 11:16:59.148 MQL5.community: activated for 'newdigital', balance: 28.73 11:16:59.381 MQL5.chats: activated for 'newdigital'
So, it is the written about the following:
I am having Windows 10 with 64 bit, I have Internet Explorer version 11 installed on computer, my MT4 build is 1340, and I filled Community tab of Metatrader with my forum login (and not with my email for example).
So, if I need any help or assistance - the people will help me because I provided all necessary technical information in the beginning.
And this is my Windows (MT4 is writing it on the journal/logs):
So, it is the written about the following:
I am having Windows 10 with 64 bit, I have Internet Explorer version 11 installed on computer, my MT4 build is 1340, and I filled Community tab of Metatrader with my forum login (and not with my email for example).
So, if I need any help or assistance - the people will help me because I provided all necessary technical information in the beginning.
Sergey thanks for that.
Broker advises to load the new version.
I thought this would be automatic.
If i load the new version will i lose all my templates etc....
Thanks again u r very helpful
And this is my Windows (MT4 is writing it on the journal/logs):
So, it is the written about the following:
I am having Windows 10 with 64 bit, I have Internet Explorer version 11 installed on computer, my MT4 build is 1340, and I filled Community tab of Metatrader with my forum login (and not with my email for example).
So, if I need any help or assistance - the people will help me because I provided all necessary technical information in the beginning.
How do you login to the metaquotes demo server
How do you login to the metaquotes demo server
https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/userguide/open_an_account
- www.metatrader4.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi I am trying to contact metaquotes and the only email address on google is wrong as is the phone number.
can anyone help