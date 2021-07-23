Trying to contact metaquotes

Hi I am trying to contact metaquotes and the only email address on google is wrong as is the phone number.

can anyone help 

 

It depends on the issue you want to discuss.
For example -

  • all technical issue or problems should be discussed on the forum;
  • if you have some issue with your broker (trading accounts, money for trading etc) - ask your broker for support.
 
Sergey thanks I am really new to all this

I have MT4 giving me an error message in my log as follows can you help

0 11:25:26.631 System to be shutdown, request for close MetaTrader

0 11:25:27.163 MetaTrader build 1335 stopped because system shutdown

 

Are you having Windows 10, right?

  • Close all the charts, reconnect MT4 to your broker (or create the other demo account with the other broker) and start MT4 once again.
  • Or uninstall MT4 and install the other version from the other broker's website.
  • Or update MT4 (connect MT4 to MetaQuotes-Demo server/account and wait for updates; if updates is not coming - restart MT4 few times for example).

This is my MT4 (updated today):

 

And this is my Windows (MT4 is writing it on the journal/logs):

11:12:21.619    MQL5.community: activated for 'newdigital', balance: 28.73
11:12:21.831    MQL5.chats: activated for 'newdigital'
11:16:49.046    MetaTrader 4 build 1340 stopped
11:16:55.231    MetaTrader 4 build 1340 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
11:16:55.231    Windows 10 Home Single Language x64, IE 11, UAC, 2 x Intel Celeron N4020  @ 1.10GHz, Memory: 597 / 3918 Mb, Disk: 59 / 118 Gb, GMT+1
11:16:55.231    Data Folder: C:\Users\sgolo\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\A5F79250D105D8EC36C4584D2FB2DB98
11:16:57.807    '97900296': login on MetaQuotes-Demo through Access Point 1 (ping: 39.09 ms)
11:16:58.354    '97900296': previous successful authorization performed from 194.50.14.60
11:16:59.148    MQL5.community: activated for 'newdigital', balance: 28.73
11:16:59.381    MQL5.chats: activated for 'newdigital'

So, it is the written about the following:
I am having Windows 10 with 64 bit, I have Internet Explorer version 11 installed on computer, my MT4 build is 1340, and I filled Community tab of Metatrader with my forum login (and not with my email for example).

So, if I need any help or assistance - the people will help me because I provided all necessary technical information in the beginning.

 
Sergey    thanks for that.

Broker advises to load the new version.

I thought this would be automatic.

If i load the new version will i lose all my templates etc....

Thanks again u r very helpful

 
How do you login to the metaquotes demo server

 
PhilVirginiaTrade:

How do you login to the metaquotes demo server

https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/userguide/open_an_account

