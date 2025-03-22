How can I know that my expert is running on my MT VPS?
It is about VPS (how to synchronize/migrate):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
i can not install the ea i purchased from mql5 market
Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.04.05 19:32
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4/5 Expert Advisor:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152 (MT4)
- 2017.07.18
- www.mql5.com
It is about VPS (how to synchronize/migrate):
THanks a lot for your help.
I can see everything on the journal now. However, my EA use an indicator (I coiped it into the Indicators folder) but it look like the indicator is not loading on the VPS (Logs: 1 chart, 1 EA, 0 custom indicators). I'm gettint these logs:
Any idea how to fix it? I really appreciate your help!
Best,
Andres
THanks a lot for your help.
I can see everything on the journal now. However, my EA use an indicator (I coiped it into the Indicators folder) but it look like the indicator is not loading on the VPS (Logs: 1 chart, 1 EA, 0 custom indicators). I'm gettint these logs:
Any idea how to fix it? I really appreciate your help!
Best,
Andres
- 2021.07.13
- www.mql5.com
There was a problem which seemed to be solved now: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/373258#comment_23430351
Thanks for your help, Carl. Unfortunately, it didn't work :(
I started the instance from my profile\hosting, then restarted my MetaTrader and tried to migrate again. Same results.
Any other idea?
Thanks for your help, Carl. Unfortunately, it didn't work :(
I started the instance from my profile\hosting, then restarted my MetaTrader and tried to migrate again. Same results.
Any other idea?
This is the reply which I did for one user with similar issue (and it was fixed):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2021.07.14 14:31As far as I see - the service desk replied to you that it was fixed - read post #8 (it was reply to you).
If not - write to the service desk (because as far as I understand - it was already/totally fixed).
This is the reply which I did for one user with similar issue (and it was fixed):
Hi Sergey,
Yeah, I tried that but it didn't work. I don't know what to try now :(
Would appreciate your jelp
Hi Sergey,
Yeah, I tried that but it didn't work. I don't know what to try now :(
Would appreciate your jelp
you can change to the other server, or write to the service desk (we can not help you here on the forum sorry).
I tried writing to the service desk but my request was denied because that was a topic to resolve on the forum. I don't know what else to do. The EA works perfect without the VPS, it's not a problem of the indicator or the EA.
If they sell a service (the VPS), they should have a help desk for that service. Not fair!!!
I tried writing to the service desk but my request was denied because that was a topic to resolve on the forum. I don't know what else to do. The EA works perfect without the VPS, it's not a problem of the indicator or the EA.
If they sell a service (the VPS), they should have a help desk for that service. Not fair!!!
dll is prohibited on this MQL5 VPS.
So, your error (on your screenshot) is most likely about dll which this EA is trying to use (according to my experience sorry).
And it is nothing to do with the service desk.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi all,
I rented a VPS from MT. I followed the steps anf migrated everything. How can I be sure that the experts are running and how can I see the trades? THanks