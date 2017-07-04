Custom indicator not loading in EA

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Hi all,

Trying to get a custom indicator to load in an EA, but keep getting Error Message. This note only shows up in the journal after I open the chart, but I know the indicator is not working during the test. The custom indicator has no problem working when attached to the chart on its own.

File folders

Everything seems to be correct on the terminal. They have both been compiled, they are in the correct folders. The paths and the names are correct. I have read the reference material several times. I have checked to allow DLL imports just to make sure. I can't figure out what is going on.

#resource                  "\\Indicators\\CustomATR.ex4" 

...

 {

   return iCustom(_Symbol,_Period,"::Indicators\\CustomATR.ex4",ATRPeriod,0,_Index);

  }

Does anyone have any ideas how to fix this? Any help would be appreciated.

I am using Windows 10, MT4 build 1065.

 
I am using Windows 10, MT4 build 1065 too. my ea and custom indicator not working. Please help
 
try to compile indicator, perhaps some errors
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