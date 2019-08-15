how to make EA run in VPS

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hi

i have EA running well when my computer is on but its not running in VPS. i try to follow step by step from the MQL5 VPS section about how to rent and migrate but still not work

i need your help to tell me how to setup VPS so my EA can running when i shutdown my computer. is there anything i miss here? 



many thanks for your support. 

 

I think - everything should be written on Virtual Platform Logs (two logs: terminal log and expert log) 

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Working with the Virtual Platform - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5
Working with the Virtual Platform - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
The rented virtual server status can also be easily monitored from the trading platform. The context menu of the server in the Navigator window allows you to: Details # Details CPU, RAM and Hard Disk # Virtual Platform Logs # In the newly opened log window, you can set a piece of text the journal entries are to be filtered by and a desired...
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