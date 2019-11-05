Failed to execute the migrate command
Make sure that you filled Community tab in Metatrader, and that you loggin to your trading account (the account you subscribed to VPS to).
And read the post #4 for some information about synchronization (I mean - it should be written something in VPS journal as well).
And read the post #4 for some information about synchronization (I mean - it should be written something in VPS journal as well).
How to update/adjust EAs that are hosted on a VPS?
- 2017.07.18
- www.mql5.com
Dear All, I just rented my first VPS from MQL5 via my MT4 platform today...
Sergey Golubev:Thanks, was logged in earlier, wen to the tab, login name was there but pass word no, so i reentered . Right clicked on account in navigator , log in to account, and login to mql5 community. Simsalabim and the VPS is no longer there. THere is a choice to register vps, but then i fear i will be paying twice and spend hours on support to figure it out. Seems unreliable and maybe better to go for a third party VPS, look forward to recommendations.
Make sure that you filled Community tab in Metatrader, and that you loggin to your trading account (the account you subscribed to VPS to).
And read the post #4 for some information about synchronization (I mean - it should be written something in VPS journal as well).
Make sure that you filled Community tab in Metatrader, and that you loggin to your trading account (the account you subscribed to VPS to).
And read the post #4 for some information about synchronization (I mean - it should be written something in VPS journal as well).
Make sure that you login to trading account (the account which you bought VPS to) -
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Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.10.04 19:17
You must log in into the trading account that you want to synchronize with your MQL5 VPS, this is not your active account.
The active account is the one that you see in the upper left corner of your MT4 terminal.
There is VPS tab in case of MT5 -
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I am trying ti synchronise with VPS , right click on MQL5 Newyork and select synchronise. The final message in the journal is failed to get status and failed to execute migrate command. Any one had this problem ?