MetaQuotes will reward the best MQL5.com developers - page 9

New comment
 


Thanks MQL :) fast support receive before Christmas as a gift :)

 

Finally got mine, thank you MQL5! :-)


MQL5

 
congrats to those who got it
you get memorable new year memories
I hope it's my turn soon
still waiting
 

Thank you MQL5,

For the really cool trophy!

I really appreciate it :)


Regards,

-Abir.

 
Hi,
I'm still waiting for my trophy.

It's been almost 4 weeks since I filled out the form and until now the trophy still hasn't arrived at my address.

Hopefully the Trophy will arrive soon.

Thank you very much for the attention from Mql5 management for us developers, I really appreciate it.

Regards,


Sugianto
 
Thanks i got mine Great mql5 team
 
we have received the trophy
thank you

😊

 

 It is very nice. Thank you MQL5.   Thank you Viktoria .


This is a nice souvenir.
 
THIS IS GOOD
 

Thanks Metaquotes.


12345678910
New comment