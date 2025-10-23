MetaQuotes will reward the best MQL5.com developers - page 5

Claus Dietrich #:
I've just received my - Market Silver Trophy-. A nice Award, very nice Gesture, thank you very much.

Kind regards

Claus Dietrich



Congratulations  Claus Dietrich for your Award :)

Happy to know MetaQuotes processing it. Now waiting for my turn :D

 
Some sellers have received messages from mql5 saying their reward has been shipped, and I think most of us have not yet, at least nothing for me.
 
Wow that's fantastic, and your name is indeed on it. Took some time but it looks great, delivery time is quick too, so it's just the batching process that was long. Well done, you and MQ
Congratulations Claus, great job 👍🏻

 
Congratulations to those who have received
and happy waiting for those who haven't received
I hope there are no problems with the delivery :)
 
Lol , i wish i will get mine soon too
 
Congrats ! And I hope I can get mine soon too
 
if there is a notification that the goods are being sent and can track the delivery
how happy 😍😍😍😍
at least it can increase the spirit of work
 
Oh yes I agree, or estimates on the batching procedure, because took some time.

On your profile page, is the link to get the gift still there? I've applied but the link is still displayed.


 
I have received the trophy yesterday bro

