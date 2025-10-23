MetaQuotes will reward the best MQL5.com developers - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
To what pop-ups are you referring?
I don't get them all the time but they are pop-ups that appear on a page inviting me to claim the gift.
I'm not interested and I don't want the gift.
They sent out an email and that should be enough. I don't see that there is any need for these pop-ups.
I don't get them all the time but they are pop-ups that appear on a page inviting me to claim the gift.
I'm not interested and I don't want the gift.
They sent out an email and that should be enough. I don't see that there is any need for these pop-ups.
Just fill the form with someone else address ;-)
Metaquotes one on Cyprus for example
Just fill the form with someone else address ;-)
Metaquotes one on Cyprus for example
Oh better idea, ask Fernando his address and send it to him
These pop-ups are getting annoying now.
I am not interested in this offer, so why can't I just click on a button that says "No Thanks" and stop getting these pop-ups?
It should stop after you close it for the third time.
It should stop after you close it for the third time.
I've closed it at least 5 times today. I have no idea how many times I have closed it in total.
I've closed it at least 5 times today. I have no idea how many times I have closed it in total.
Fixed, it should not pop up anymore
Thank you.
Just fill the form with someone else address ;-)
Metaquotes one on Cyprus for example
Uh Oh 😂😂