MetaQuotes will reward the best MQL5.com developers - page 3

New comment
 
Fernando Carreiro:

To what pop-ups are you referring?

I don't get them all the time but they are pop-ups that appear on a page inviting me to claim the gift.

I'm not interested and I don't want the gift.

They sent out an email and that should be enough. I don't see that there is any need for these pop-ups.

 
Keith Watford: I don't get them all the time but they are pop-ups that appear on a page inviting me to claim the gift. I'm not interested and I don't want the gift. They sent out an email and that should be enough. I don't see that there is any need for these pop-ups.
I see! I did not know they were doing that. I guess they are forcing it on you.
 
Keith Watford:

I don't get them all the time but they are pop-ups that appear on a page inviting me to claim the gift.

I'm not interested and I don't want the gift.

They sent out an email and that should be enough. I don't see that there is any need for these pop-ups.

Just fill the form with someone else address ;-)

Metaquotes one on Cyprus for example 

 
Alain Verleyen:

Just fill the form with someone else address ;-)

Metaquotes one on Cyprus for example 

Oh better idea, ask Fernando his address and send it to him 

 
Keith Watford:
These pop-ups are getting annoying now.
I am not interested in this offer, so why can't I just click on a button that says "No Thanks" and stop getting these pop-ups?

It should stop after you close it for the third time.

 
Alexey Petrov:

It should stop after you close it for the third time.

I've closed it at least 5 times today. I have no idea how many times I have closed it in total.

 
Keith Watford:

I've closed it at least 5 times today. I have no idea how many times I have closed it in total.

Fixed, it should not pop up anymore
 
Alexey Petrov:
Fixed, it should not pop up anymore

Thank you.

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:

Just fill the form with someone else address ;-)

Metaquotes one on Cyprus for example 

Uh Oh 😂😂

 
I am still waiting , When I will get it ? It’s been more than 3 months now right ? 
12345678910
New comment