MetaQuotes will reward the best MQL5.com developers - page 6

New comment
 
Biantoro Kunarto #:

I have received the trophy yesterday bro


wow
good 👍👍👍👍😉
what trophy did you receive?
And were you contacted before shipping?
 
Umar Ismail # :

wow
good 👍👍👍👍😉
what trophy did you receive?
And were you contacted before shipping?

silver trophy, I was contacted before and asked for ID number.

 
Its a good initiative by MQL
 
Biantoro Kunarto # :

silver trophy, I was contacted before and asked for ID number.

ok
while maybe silver comes first, I have to be patient 😉👍

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Nice . Thank you 

An additional idea could be turning rating points into tokens on BSC ETH or Polygon .(blockchains)

May not be an incentive now ,but ,with time and if this token gets traded its value will go up thereby increasing the "reward" of participation

to this ecosystem at no cost to metaquotes (other than deploying the smart contract ,the token minting process web3 backend and making the token tradable -listing ,initial liquidity)

This idea is something necessary to apply here!!!! Withdraw and deposit on Crypto!!!! (Not ETH by its BIG fees) 
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Is that in silver/gold ? so we can sell it back :-D

:-D

 

Thanks to all users for the recognition and cooperation over the years.
Thanks to MetaQuotes for the opportunity to reveal your talent and creative ideas.
This award is very important to us !!!
We thank each user for their feedback and trust.
Each of you has contributed to the development of products.
We are doing our best for you.

 
Vladislav Andruschenko #:

Thanks to all users for the recognition and cooperation over the years.
Thanks to MetaQuotes for the opportunity to reveal your talent and creative ideas.
This award is very important to us !!!
We thank each user for their feedback and trust.
Each of you has contributed to the development of products.
We are doing our best for you.

Great photo (and work of course) Vladislav, well done!

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Great photo (and work of course) Vladislav, well done!


Thank you )))

 

How is mql5 doing this? Some developers have already received their reward while some have got a message, whilst others have not got anything yet, no message, no reward?

Some feedback or update from mql5 would be good.

12345678910
New comment