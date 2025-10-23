MetaQuotes will reward the best MQL5.com developers - page 6
I have received the trophy yesterday bro
wow
good 👍👍👍👍😉
what trophy did you receive?
And were you contacted before shipping?
silver trophy, I was contacted before and asked for ID number.
ok
while maybe silver comes first, I have to be patient 😉👍
Nice . Thank you
An additional idea could be turning rating points into tokens on BSC ETH or Polygon .(blockchains)
May not be an incentive now ,but ,with time and if this token gets traded its value will go up thereby increasing the "reward" of participation
to this ecosystem at no cost to metaquotes (other than deploying the smart contract ,the token minting process web3 backend and making the token tradable -listing ,initial liquidity)
Is that in silver/gold ? so we can sell it back :-D
:-D
Thanks to all users for the recognition and cooperation over the years.
Thanks to MetaQuotes for the opportunity to reveal your talent and creative ideas.
This award is very important to us !!!
We thank each user for their feedback and trust.
Each of you has contributed to the development of products.
We are doing our best for you.
Great photo (and work of course) Vladislav, well done!
Thank you )))
How is mql5 doing this? Some developers have already received their reward while some have got a message, whilst others have not got anything yet, no message, no reward?
Some feedback or update from mql5 would be good.