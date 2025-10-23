MetaQuotes will reward the best MQL5.com developers - page 10

Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off Topic Posts".
 

Very thanks MQL5 for award!

 
Sugianto #:
Hi,
I'm still waiting for my trophy.

It's been almost 4 weeks since I filled out the form and until now the trophy still hasn't arrived at my address.

Hopefully the Trophy will arrive soon.

Thank you very much for the attention from Mql5 management for us developers, I really appreciate it.

Regards,


Sugianto

finally, after waiting almost 8 months. thank you

tropy

 
Dear Metaquotes,

I reached 100 sales but there is no notification to claim the nameplate. Please help. Thanks!
 
Pak Hong Poon #:
Dear Metaquotes,

I reached 100 sales but there is no notification to claim the nameplate. Please help. Thanks!
Seems mql4 not sending trophy now. I’m qualified for gold, but no notification received.
 
Afsal Meerankutty #:
Seems mql4 not sending trophy now. I’m qualified for gold, but no notification received.

Me too for Silver

 
I wanted it too, but I'm afraid that's over
 
Yep, looks like they ran out of cash for plaques. Guess business isn't too great atm.
 
Did anyone receive such plaque recently?
 
Dimitr Trifonov #:
Did anyone receive such plaque recently?
As I remember - they stopped it many months ago (due to logistical problems to deliver it to the many countries/locations).
