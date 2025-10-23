MetaQuotes will reward the best MQL5.com developers - page 7
How is mql5 doing this? Some developers have already received their reward while some have got a message, whilst others have not got anything yet, no message, no reward?
Some feedback or update from mql5 would be good.
You will receive a private message when it is shipped to you, be patient, there are hundreds of developers that qualify for a reward.
It's a heavy weight and handsome beast :)
Thanks Metaquotes
Got mine. Thank you Metaquotes.
and my name starts with the letter "U"
😅
Seems to be sent in alphabetical order
and my name starts with the letter "U"
😅
Then I should have received it first. 😅
Then I should have received it first. 😅
special your name
read from behind🤣🤣🤣
#just kidding
Can someone who has recently published an Article, that was originally in English (and not in Russian), what the current conditions are?
Specifically, I would like to know is ...
1. We publish articles as soon as possible, do not delay. If we notice an article on time in ready-to-publish
2. Yes, we pay $ 200 for an article, provided that its volume is at least 10 pages, the topic of the article itself is interesting and contains codes in MQL5
We've started sending the awards to you, and some of them have already been delivered. Unfortunately, the production process is not fast, so there are some delays in delivery.
As soon as your award is ready, we will instantly ship it to you and provide a tracking number via an MQL5 chat.
So please be patient and thank you for understanding.
Wishing you every success
Thanks ! We will be patient :) No worry ! I will be so happy when get this , MQL changed my life :D #MileStone