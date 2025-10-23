MetaQuotes will reward the best MQL5.com developers - page 7

New comment
 
Dustin Vlok #:

How is mql5 doing this? Some developers have already received their reward while some have got a message, whilst others have not got anything yet, no message, no reward?

Some feedback or update from mql5 would be good.

You will receive a private message when it is shipped to you, be patient, there are hundreds of developers that qualify for a reward.

 

It's a heavy weight and handsome beast :)

Thanks Metaquotes


 
Just got mine and it is gorgeous, thx MQ
 

Got mine. Thank you Metaquotes.


plate

 
Seems to be sent in alphabetical order
and my name starts with the letter "U"
😅
 
Umar Ismail #:
Seems to be sent in alphabetical order
and my name starts with the letter "U"
😅

Then I should have received it first.  😅

 
Afsal Meerankutty #:

Then I should have received it first.  😅


special your name
read from behind🤣🤣🤣

#just kidding
 

Can someone who has recently published an Article, that was originally in English (and not in Russian), what the current conditions are?

Specifically, I would like to know is ...

  1. ... what the current delay is between first submitting the text until it actually gets published online, and ...
  2. ... whether MetaQuotes is still paying for the articles a minimum of 200 credits?

1. We publish articles as soon as possible, do not delay. If we notice an article on time in ready-to-publish

2. Yes, we pay $ 200 for an article, provided that its volume is at least 10 pages, the topic of the article itself is interesting and contains codes in MQL5

 
Dear friends,
We've started sending the awards to you, and some of them have already been delivered. Unfortunately, the production process is not fast, so there are some delays in delivery.
As soon as your award is ready, we will instantly ship it to you and provide a tracking number via an MQL5 chat.

So please be patient and thank you for understanding.
Wishing you every success
 
Viktoria #:
Dear friends,
We've started sending the awards to you, and some of them have already been delivered. Unfortunately, the production process is not fast, so there are some delays in delivery.
As soon as your award is ready, we will instantly ship it to you and provide a tracking number via an MQL5 chat.

So please be patient and thank you for understanding.
Wishing you every success

Thanks ! We will be patient :) No worry ! I will be so happy when get this , MQL changed my life :D #MileStone

12345678910
New comment