Umar Ismail #:

ok
while maybe silver comes first, I have to be patient 😉👍

I have received mine  too.


 
Viktoria #:
Dear friends,
We've started sending the awards to you, and some of them have already been delivered. Unfortunately, the production process is not fast, so there are some delays in delivery.
As soon as your award is ready, we will instantly ship it to you and provide a tracking number via an MQL5 chat.

So please be patient and thank you for understanding.
Wishing you every success
Thank you Viktoria for your hard work.  I have received mine. It is very nice. Thank you MQL5.
Wish you all the best. 


Trophy

 
The Developer Award was always inspired by the amazing work behind some of the best experiences on the web or other, Mql5 creating an environment where good developers want to work is probably the best incentive I can think of. I must say: This is an excellent award best in Custom Software Development and community.
 
Today I received DHL text maybe next day I will receive mine shield
 
Cai Liang # :
I have received mine  too.


wow you got a job and almost 1000
maybe get a platinum trophy soon (hopefully) 😍

 

Great ! today I received both award for sale and freelance.

Thanks MQL5

 

It's an honor, Thanks MetaQuotes



 
Got my market silver trophy today, a fantastic heavyweight piece. Thank you so much Meta Quotes, highly appreciated! silver_trophy
 

I'm Honored. Received my Award today.

Thank you MetaQuotes and the entire team.


MQL5 Silver Trophy Award


 
Thank you for this award. I am truly honored to receive it.                     

Thanks Metaquotes


