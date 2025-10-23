MetaQuotes will reward the best MQL5.com developers - page 8
while maybe silver comes first, I have to be patient 😉👍
Dear friends,
We've started sending the awards to you, and some of them have already been delivered. Unfortunately, the production process is not fast, so there are some delays in delivery.
As soon as your award is ready, we will instantly ship it to you and provide a tracking number via an MQL5 chat.
So please be patient and thank you for understanding.
Wishing you every success
I have received mine too.
wow you got a job and almost 1000
maybe get a platinum trophy soon (hopefully) 😍
Great ! today I received both award for sale and freelance.
Thanks MQL5
It's an honor, Thanks MetaQuotes
I'm Honored. Received my Award today.
Thank you MetaQuotes and the entire team.
Thanks Metaquotes