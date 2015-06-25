Experts: Bleris - Hedging Strategy - page 3
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Hi guys,
thank you for your screenshot. This one was in my mailbox today. Bleris works on real accounts. You can use it for more than one market in one time ;-)
Hello Tomas,
Generally, I am very sceptic on EA from previous experience, but bleris surprized me. I have tested episodically on USDJPY and USDCAD ( demo )
and I got few hits. Without any changes, as it was downloaded. Only a pair of openings were negative in result.
But what is strange:
I have used Blaris on the chart with shortest timelines PERIOD_M1. But with fPeriod = 6; that corresponds to PERIOD_D1.
So, I had mixed impression from results.
Is it possible to change chart's timeline automatically in acc. to fPeriod ?
I want to test again for minutes timelines next week.
BR
Tomas one remark :
you use condiyion && OrderStopLoss()!=0 inside UpdateSL()
in this way you exclude orders opened without SL.
Why you dont allow trailing for orders opened without SL?
You could use for it the flag UseTrailingSL.
You positioned Bleris strategy as hedging.
But hedging is not always allowed.
as in my case )
Hi Tomac1
Thanks so much for your code shared here. It works well enough.
Because of hedging nature, drawdown can be large. However, it is still better than other Martingale EAs.
I am doing a forward test on Bleris, hope the result will not be significantly different from a back test.
Looking forward for the next version.
Thanks!
Hi Tomac1
Thanks so much for your code shared here. It works well enough.
Because of hedging nature, drawdown can be large. However, it is still better than other Martingale EAs.
I am doing a forward test on Bleris, hope the result will not be significantly different from a back test.
Looking forward for the next version.
Thanks!
Hi cerevisiae,
thank you for reply. I spent a lot of time with optimizing Stufic strategy because there is not martingale. Bleris contain some pieces of martingale but it can works well if you try to find settings where you set the limit for opened trades in one direction.
Its better to get some loss and close everything sometimes than wating for catastrophic scene.
By the way. o am on a very very good way with my Millenium and Stufic which I am developing for one broker company with CySec licnce now.
I hope i will be fast and start my blog http://tomashruby.com soon. There will be possible to download and get some informations of Bleris Pro, Stufic Pro and Millenium strategies.
Just see the screenshot of my online streaming of 10.000 USD real account:
Thanks for share Bleris Tomac1, I'm testing several times in demo account with 0.1 lots in EUR/USD Timeframe 30 min and 1k. Works well! In the trend Bleris hits so much, its a potential EA. Again, thanks for share.
Thanks FelipeLima,
I will publish new version soon. But, I recommend use smaller lots ;-)
Tom