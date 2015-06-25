Experts: Bleris - Hedging Strategy
Author: Tomas Hruby
Hedging seems dangerous....
I think so. Hedgong and martingale are dangerous techniques. I try to use it on a small scale.
There is variable named LossUSD and ProfitUSD. I am using them for closing all positions when AccountProfit() fall down to LossUSD or when reach ProfitUSD. Its a safety brake for prevention before big drawdown.
Hope it helps.
http://bleris.com/
not accessible
Is the set file posted just for USD/JPY or is it for other pairs also?
Hi forextraderaz,
tha set file is only for USDJPY but somebody used it also for GBPUSD. But my recommendations is to make optimization for your market with Every Tick mode! Than you can use it with smaller risk ;-)
Its a good idea to try Bleris simultaneously with multiple pairs (with micro lots, aslo).
http://bleris.com/
not accessible
Hi doshur.
Yes, I did not make a website yet. I am not hurry with that because I am getting improvements for Bleris every day. Its time consuming. I will run the website within next month.
Propose to add/change some controls:
- set a % accountequity target instead of an absolute $ amount
- set allowed trading session start/end hours (to avoid ranging low volatility activity)
- might need to check the trend on day & week to know about the big picture (divergence)
- might help to set stop orders (buy & sell) on top/low of ihightest/ilowest levels to secure about big news, with expiry & oco
- set ordersend ecn compatible (2 steps)
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Bleris - Hedging Strategy:
This strategy uses hedging if trend change.
I made this strategy for real trading account, but the reason why I am sharing it now is that I want to get some tips and tricks from you. If you will share your ideas I can share with you the final concept of Bleris strategy.
I made some advanced and successful systems in the past. I am looking for another systems which can pass forward tests and can be used for real trading without big losses.
Author: Tomas Hruby