Annoying bug with ME 3211, using the debugger with some Watches.
We get "Expression could not be evaluated" with a Watch on a class member, though using "this" the value can be seen.
The problem is somehow related to the presence of public member (string, static ?). If one of them is commented, then the watch value is ok.
Code attached.
I won't call this a bug because i may be missing something (in computer science in general) but here goes :
i downloaded about 220 million ticks stored in MqlTick array on Mt5 .
I open a bin file FILE_WRITE|FILE_BIN (just those) and call FileWriteArray(file_handle,tick,0,WHOLE_ARRAY) (or ArraySize() instead of WHOLE_ARRAY)
I use FileClose at the end , i don't call FileFlush .
The output file contains 7 million entries only
Thank you
You should probably read the initial post before posting here.
No code, no log, no data, no screenshot, no procedure. That's not a bug report and it's not the place to post here.
Sorry . Here's the data :
Simplified :
There seems to be a size cutoff when writing a structures array with write array to a file .
here is the code (takes time , writes gigabytes )
And some screenshots so you don't have to run the code :
Array Save Double is the file written with WriteArray on array of double type
Array Save Struct is the file written with WriteArray on array of struct type
Each Item Save Double is the file written by saving each item in the array (write double in this case)
Each Item Save Struct is the file written by saving each struct in the array in sequence
Build 3211
Cheers
My results are the same as yours.
Yes 22 million items works on 3211 too .
If you have 40mins and 8gigs try 220 million
try 220 million
Error localization: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/392424/page3#comment_30105762
MQL5 implements a bad historic algorithm for conversion double -> str. That is why the forum is full of questions about floating point numbers weirdness.
Here is a proof of my point of view that it is as bug in the implementaion
I don't think you are right. Most of such problems occur because people transfer their understanding of numbers based on the natural numbers to the implementation of real numbers on a PC.
Your problem is furthermore not urgent (it will probably not change), as there are methods to intercept the problems of the number conversion - one must understand just the respective number basis.
I don't think you are right. Most of such problems occur because people transfer their understanding of numbers based on the natural numbers to the implementation of real numbers on a PC.
Your problem is furthermore not urgent (it will probably not change), as there are methods to intercept the problems of the number conversion - one must understand just the respective number basis.
FYI, String() function implementation was changed according to my suggestions.
Thanks