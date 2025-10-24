MT5/mql5 reported and confirmed bugs. - page 4
Did not see it reported, so this one too :
It is from the "annoying" group - in a separate window if you have an EMPTY_VALUE in a buffer, it is still displayed after the indicator name as 0 (not omitted as it should be)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Floating-point_arithmetic
Binary-to-decimal conversion with minimal number of digits
Converting a double-precision binary floating-point number to a decimal string is a common operation,
MQL5 implements a bad historic algorithm for conversion double -> str. That is why the forum is full of questions about floating point numbers weirdness.
Here is a proof of my point of view that it is as bug in the implementaion
That's not a bug. Case closed.
This topic is intended to report CONFIRMED bugs, not "point of view bug", please stop this discussion.
Thank you.
Bug in MQL string() function. Wrong conversion of double -> string...
I reported it to Metaquotes anyway (not a bug in my opinion). They answered they will check if they can do something to improve it, so wait and see...
Thanks Alain.
Edit:
I am providing another simple fix:
As far as I can make sense out of this, it should be considered a bug.
This shows to be true for a long time and still is, in indicators, when #property tester_indicator is set to the filename of the indicator, it will prevent the debugger from stopping at DebugBreaks set by inside the editor as well as the function DebugBreak().
This is also true for debug stops set inside the Editor.
Will be ignored.
Only fix at the moment is to comment the property...
//#property tester_indicator "filename_here.ex5"
I ask myself why this has never been reported before.
Sorry but that's unclear. Please provide ALL the code and procedure to reproduce it.
Ive added the property to this file, its the sample from the original installation of MT5.
You will need to edit the file, set a Debug Stop on any line inside the file.
It wont hold/stop if the property is set.
It will, if its not set.
How ? The better is to understand it correctly
You don't need to use this statement in the indicator itself, you need to use it in OTHER codes that use this indicator, and ONLY if needed (dynamic indicator name).